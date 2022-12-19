Musings —12.19.2022 08:25 AM—
Christmas comes early at Warren’s house
I AM HAVING THE BEST DAY EVER https://t.co/Sg426w8mhF
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 19, 2022
EsterHazyWasALoser says:
In your training as a lawyer, did they not teach that you never ask a question you don’t already know the answer to? I doubt EM will put away his new toy (at least not until he breaks it).
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
We all know him. Two titles are coming next: Chair and COO.
And it won’t be window-dressing.
Steve T says:
As Ron O. noted above – this is a show by Elon; nothing more. He didn’t buy Twitter to walk away from being able to influence it.
So he stops being CEO, but remains the owner of the company and installs a puppet as the new CEO. Then when all the nonsense of the past few weeks continues, he points to the new CEO and says “see, not my fault!”. And some folks will actually believe it.
Martin Dixon says:
Agree with the above comments. No one with 40 billion on the line is going to leave anything to chance. My speed at the cottage where I spend about 6 months of the year and work remotely went from about 4mbs(where it has been for 20 years or more) to about 200mbs last May thanks to Starlink. He gets a pass from me just based on that.