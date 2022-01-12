Musings —12.01.2022 08:57 AM—
Help wanted
Daisy is growing – again!
We are looking for smart researchers and writers with a love of politics and a willingness to take on challenging (but fun) assignments.
Email your CV to John Danner at John at Daisy Group dot ca!
Stephen J Skyvington says:
Interested.
Let’s chat.
Stephen Skyvington
President
PoliTrain Inc.
905-377-0948