, 12.25.2022 10:10 AM

Merry Christmas!

I’ve been productive the past few (Jeep-less) days. Here’s the result. Merry Christmas, everyone.

1 Comment


  1. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
    Ronald O'Dowd says:
    December 25, 2022 at 10:46 am

    Warren,

    Maybe, just maybe, you and your Mom will eventually decide to jointly work on a portrait. Now that would be a special tribute and invaluable remembrance.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.