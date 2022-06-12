Musings —12.06.2022 06:57 PM—
Reward for information
If you provide credible information about the “men” threatening this reporter, or others, you will get a substantial reward. We don’t need your name. Anonymous. DM me.
I’m done.
Free press is under attack. We won’t be silenced.
But we need you to stand up for us. pic.twitter.com/oUH6xTWVZr
— Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) December 6, 2022
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Cowards and failures in life always feel like big men when they threaten women or anyone else. It’s a hard-on-feel-good-moment for them — until they make the crucial mistake — of eventually looking in their underwear. Then serious inadequacy inevitably sets in again. And then they are right back to being ABigZeroTM.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Comme on dit en français:
Pourquoi certains hommes sont comme la lettre Q?
Des gros zéros avec une petite queue!
The Professioanl Cynic says:
To quote the Great Bard
“The lady doth protest too much, methinks”.
I have no patience or tolerance for anyone threatening anybody, let alone a reporter like Ms Gilmore…..if they can be identified and held accountable, awesome.
On the other hand though, I recollect Ms Gilmore has been the disseminator of the odd whopper herself. So, she should not be threatened, but there is nothing wrong with somebody calling BS on some of her more outlandish claims (which is not “a threat”).
Just sayin’.