Musings —12.14.2022 06:26 PM—
Ten years
Sandy Hook was ten years ago. If the slaughter of 20 six-year-olds couldn't end America's fetish for guns, nothing ever will. Ever. pic.twitter.com/WXWIUXJtkM
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 14, 2022
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Clinton should never have agreed to language in the Assault Weapons Ban bill that provided for the law to lapse over time. That was the beginning of the end.