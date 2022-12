@PierrePoilievre #CPC morning-after #cdnpoli excuses: (a) byelections don't count (b) the media did it (c) it's Doug Ford's fault (d) who cares we never were going to win it (e) look, a squirrel! pic.twitter.com/mMWDSPOcYJ

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 13, 2022