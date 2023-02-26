Warren — Feature, Musings —02.26.2023 09:45 AM KINSELLACAST 250: Lilley, Mraz, Kheiriddin on fighting Nazis – plus Mysterians, Paerish, Turpentine Babycino, Softlung 37 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: February 26, 2023 at 12:09 pm Warren, God and Canadians are watching waiting for Pierre to take decisive action against those three MPs. Pierre will inevitably do the right thing because he must. Absolutely. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: February 26, 2023 at 2:18 pm Ronald, no matter what he does, it won’t be enough. One thing I do feel a bit better about after listening to this show is that I was kind of cringing at some of the reactions to his statement. But many were likely fake and just meant to stir up trouble. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: February 26, 2023 at 5:45 pm Martin, I’m not pessimistic. People were leery about Harper in the beginning. Some of us were more than leery. But perceptions can and do change based on constructive action taken. Obviously, if we’re consistently ahead in polling, people right now are not leery of Pierre to this point. That’s a good sign for the future. And that’s what has the Trudeau Liberals almost shitting their pants. They’re way beyond desperate to do anything and everything that could reverse the current polling trend. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: February 27, 2023 at 8:11 am Ha-usually I am the pollyanna around here. When I first saw Warren’s tweet on Thursday, I sent it to a friend who knows Dean well because I knew the shitstorm that was coming. Got an immediate reaction. Won’t get into it because I am sure the usual suspects will label me a Nazi. But suffice it to say that solving this without losing SOME support that we don’t want to lose is above my pay grade. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: February 27, 2023 at 7:36 pm Martin, As long as it’s not above Pierre’s pay grade. LOL. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: February 26, 2023 at 12:13 pm This Prime Minister, like Trump, is seemingly in the pocket of a foreign power. The question, in both cases, is Why? Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: February 26, 2023 at 12:17 pm On our side, have our two MPs been publicly named? That needs to happen for our criticism to be credible. We Conservatives are the party of accountability to Canadians and especially voters. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: February 26, 2023 at 2:14 pm Ronald, Trudeau basically told us. He said he admired the Chinese dictatorship. When people tell you who they are, believe them. And I don’t think it is just a criminal conspiracy, it is treason basically. And there is more proof that JT is in China’s pocket than T is in Russia’s but the usual suspects only go apoplectic about one story. And the Truanon types won’t care about this story. They will continue to “trust” him. But we can only hope that the cult doesn’t have enough members. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: February 26, 2023 at 5:50 pm Martin, I would need proof to allege treason but this is, at the very least, troubling and disquieting. No Prime Minister should be at the service of any foreign power. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: February 27, 2023 at 8:13 am Ronald-the usual suspects were sure prepared to quickly label it as treason in the US. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: February 27, 2023 at 7:37 pm Martin, I was quick too after January 6th. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: February 26, 2023 at 12:29 pm Warren, I want to get back to Harper for a moment. He knows it’s definitely not in our political interest to at least be perceived as People’s Party of Canada lite on a host of issues. That’s called political reality. To my mind, he has a civic responsibility to come out publicly and address these two most recent issues head on. Without Harper’s contribution, playing into the hands of the Trudeau Liberals will be far more likely than if Harper sets the record straight as our previous leader. He needs to also do what Pierre just did. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: February 26, 2023 at 12:40 pm Mraz said it far better than I could. How many Canadians are in agreement with what Mraz just said? To ask the question, quite obviously, is to answer it… Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: February 26, 2023 at 12:51 pm Re: NATO, I strenuously oppose allowing Turkey to block the entry of Finland and Sweden. The Kurdish issue and Turkey’s concerns should not be allowed by other member states to derail these two critical applications. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: February 26, 2023 at 12:56 pm Nope, not at all. My sense of it is that CSIS doesn’t ever leak. It would not be in the collective security interests of our allies to leak. So…who exactly does that leave as the leaker? Exactly. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: February 26, 2023 at 1:38 pm Ha. Based on the title I was expecting something like this: https://youtu.be/R7uC5m-IRns Great song but that Mysterines track was a banger. Had Gasoline from that EP. Likely from this show. May even be able to take it out for a ride in mixed company. Thank you. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Joan Abernethy says: February 26, 2023 at 2:18 pm Mmmm, mint tea. Interesting detail on the AfD. But I got cut off … sigh. I’ll try again later. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: February 26, 2023 at 5:52 pm Joan, My late father’s cardiologist told him to avoid mint like the plague in cases of people with heart problems. Neither here nor there but worth mentioning, je crois. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: February 26, 2023 at 2:55 pm I notice with interest that fellow Conservative posters, for the most part, are strangely silent on this controversy. You know what silence really means — not acquiescence — nope, it means that you’re smart enough to instinctively know from the get-go that if you rise in defense of these three MPs that you’ll automatically be on the wrong side of the issue, as far as most Canadians who are politically sentient are concerned. End of story. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Joan Abernethy says: February 26, 2023 at 3:13 pm Great show, Warren. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: February 26, 2023 at 5:57 pm Warren is always at least on point. His political “enemies” will never, ever, admit it, but lots of them tune into these podcasts to hear the damage they can expect and to attempt to come up with counter-strategies. But most of the time, Kinsella wins and THEY lose. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Curious V says: February 27, 2023 at 10:03 am Problems in the Conservative party are deeper than these three candidates. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Curious V says: February 27, 2023 at 1:52 pm The Reform/Wildrose wing of the party has an issue with underlying culture. The three members photographed with a neo-Nazi are just the tip of the iceberg. Their problems are deep, and would take a generation to fix. It’s a dep-rooted culture you have to change if you want to fix this party. It’s an issue with fascism as an underlying principle, and it’s a tradition rooted in jingoism, delusion and self-adulation. A culture of sameness, and one that detests any diversity that’s rooted in tradition that will take much more than an apology of a few public statements to fix. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: February 27, 2023 at 7:41 pm Curious V, Did you happen to notice how Harper didn’t try to bring in martial law to stay in office in 2015? If we’re all fascists in this party, then Harper gets an F. He must have missed the fascist “memo”. You’re really stretching now. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: February 28, 2023 at 7:44 am The Harper Derangement types were screaming to the high heavens he would bring back the death penalty, ban abortion, shut down the CBC, privatize health care(that one is particularly hilarious given what he did), get rid of affirmative action, etc. etc. etc. ad nauseam. This is just more of the same hyperbolic bot generated nonsense. Our host tweeted some time in the last couple of days that he does not fear a PP government and he is clearly not a fan of the guy. Apropos of nothing but was driving to a medical appointment yesterday and almost ran into the back of a truck with a vanity plate that said TOY4JT. Yikes! Was telling the doc(maybe 35) and he basically apologetically explained that he voted for the young man in 2015 but quickly regretted his decision. Not that his vote mattered in our riding. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Curious V says: February 28, 2023 at 11:12 am The Reform/ Wildrose end of the party leans to the extreme right. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: February 28, 2023 at 2:32 pm You mean that part of the party that Harper came from and had a majority for 4 years and the country did not tun into some dystopian version of some Margaret Atwood novel? That part? Harper would basically fit in nicely somewhere in the middle of the democratic Senate caucus in the US if one actually looks at how he governed as opposed to rhyming off HDS talking points. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Curious V says: February 28, 2023 at 10:04 pm You aren’t a fascist Ronald, but the extreme right wing in your party – the wing pp caters to, they lean that way. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Curious V says: February 27, 2023 at 2:53 pm Deep seeded issues that exist in the conservative party, specifically from the wildrose/reform base; they’ll take a generation and a lot of education to fix. Our school systems have to put more emphasis on the dangers of fascism – the curriculum has to focus on this to break them away from their jingoism, conspiracy theory and fascist leanings – it’s a real, and deep seeded issue in the conservative party. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Curious V says: February 27, 2023 at 3:00 pm There’s support for Russia, even from the leader of a provincial party with close ties to the Wildrose. Of course they backtrack, and “clarify” after the fact, but they’re consuming Russian propaganda, conspiracy theory about covid-19, rife with anti-minority, and anti-semetic/anti-muslim/anti-immigrant conspiracy theory – that wing of the party has serious issues with fascist leanings. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: February 27, 2023 at 7:52 pm Curious V, Am I going to say we have no wingnuts in this party? Nope, but quantifying said wingnuts seems to be in the eye of the beholder. It’s not my impression that most party members are gullible to believe all this Russian bot BS. Perhaps a fairly large group on COVID 19, I’ll give you that but generally speaking hate propaganda is in no way your average Conservative’s bag. We leave that to others. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: February 28, 2023 at 7:30 am The Liberals have someone who gave air to the view that 911 was an inside job in their cabinet. That is tinfoil hat nonsense. So Curious V can spare me with the fact that there aren’t wing nuts all over the place. He also could be a bot for all we know. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Curious V says: February 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm I am the computer man, I can do everything you can. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Curious V says: February 28, 2023 at 1:38 pm At least we agree it’s time to increase the GST to 7% Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: March 1, 2023 at 7:48 am A little history and background on the HST for the uninformed. It was brought in by the Progressive Conservatives that people seem to long for the revival of. Clearly a regressive tax that hurt the working poor the most. But for the economy as a whole, it had to be done. Since it was regressive, Chretien promised to repeal it when he ran in 1993. Once he got into power and had to actually govern, he said: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjYoNL4g5Vg He didn’t even reduce the tax. And he didn’t throw out the free trade agreement that he ran against. Harper basically betrayed the class that he was supposedly working for by reducing it to 5%. Flaherty did the same thing by getting rid of the income trust conversion loophole. That scam started in 1995 with the Enermark Income Fund and then the conversions blew up under Chretien resulting in the loss of lots of tax revenue. It took a group of ex Reform right wing nutbars to fix it. The Laurentian Elite Rosedale/Bridle Path type coupon clippers were not happy about this uppity westerner playing with their tax loopholes. That is just not done. They had a get a new boy they could control to protect them. One with a pretty face and a good name. And now we are in this mess. It boggles my mind that all of this is not obvious. The bottom line is that simplistically raising the HST as a stand alone thing is going to hurt the working poor the most. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: February 28, 2023 at 5:30 pm Martin, Now would that be Bot Scot, or Scot, the Bot? LOL. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Curious V says: February 28, 2023 at 10:07 pm When I was younger I could do the Robot (I could really dance), if that counts for anything. lol – I don’t know what a bot is Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
God and Canadians are watching waiting for Pierre to take decisive action against those three MPs. Pierre will inevitably do the right thing because he must. Absolutely.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
Ronald, no matter what he does, it won’t be enough. One thing I do feel a bit better about after listening to this show is that I was kind of cringing at some of the reactions to his statement. But many were likely fake and just meant to stir up trouble.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Martin,
I’m not pessimistic. People were leery about Harper in the beginning. Some of us were more than leery. But perceptions can and do change based on constructive action taken. Obviously, if we’re consistently ahead in polling, people right now are not leery of Pierre to this point. That’s a good sign for the future. And that’s what has the Trudeau Liberals almost shitting their pants. They’re way beyond desperate to do anything and everything that could reverse the current polling trend.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
Ha-usually I am the pollyanna around here. When I first saw Warren’s tweet on Thursday, I sent it to a friend who knows Dean well because I knew the shitstorm that was coming. Got an immediate reaction. Won’t get into it because I am sure the usual suspects will label me a Nazi. But suffice it to say that solving this without losing SOME support that we don’t want to lose is above my pay grade.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Martin,
As long as it’s not above Pierre’s pay grade. LOL.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
This Prime Minister, like Trump, is seemingly in the pocket of a foreign power. The question, in both cases, is Why?
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
On our side, have our two MPs been publicly named? That needs to happen for our criticism to be credible. We Conservatives are the party of accountability to Canadians and especially voters.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
Ronald, Trudeau basically told us. He said he admired the Chinese dictatorship. When people tell you who they are, believe them. And I don’t think it is just a criminal conspiracy, it is treason basically. And there is more proof that JT is in China’s pocket than T is in Russia’s but the usual suspects only go apoplectic about one story. And the Truanon types won’t care about this story. They will continue to “trust” him. But we can only hope that the cult doesn’t have enough members.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Martin,
I would need proof to allege treason but this is, at the very least, troubling and disquieting. No Prime Minister should be at the service of any foreign power.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
Ronald-the usual suspects were sure prepared to quickly label it as treason in the US.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Martin,
I was quick too after January 6th.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
I want to get back to Harper for a moment. He knows it’s definitely not in our political interest to at least be perceived as People’s Party of Canada lite on a host of issues. That’s called political reality. To my mind, he has a civic responsibility to come out publicly and address these two most recent issues head on. Without Harper’s contribution, playing into the hands of the Trudeau Liberals will be far more likely than if Harper sets the record straight as our previous leader. He needs to also do what Pierre just did.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Mraz said it far better than I could. How many Canadians are in agreement with what Mraz just said? To ask the question, quite obviously, is to answer it…
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Re: NATO, I strenuously oppose allowing Turkey to block the entry of Finland and Sweden. The Kurdish issue and Turkey’s concerns should not be allowed by other member states to derail these two critical applications.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Nope, not at all. My sense of it is that CSIS doesn’t ever leak. It would not be in the collective security interests of our allies to leak. So…who exactly does that leave as the leaker? Exactly.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
Ha. Based on the title I was expecting something like this:
https://youtu.be/R7uC5m-IRns
Great song but that Mysterines track was a banger. Had Gasoline from that EP. Likely from this show. May even be able to take it out for a ride in mixed company. Thank you.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Joan Abernethy says:
Mmmm, mint tea. Interesting detail on the AfD. But I got cut off … sigh. I’ll try again later.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Joan,
My late father’s cardiologist told him to avoid mint like the plague in cases of people with heart problems. Neither here nor there but worth mentioning, je crois.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
I notice with interest that fellow Conservative posters, for the most part, are strangely silent on this controversy. You know what silence really means — not acquiescence — nope, it means that you’re smart enough to instinctively know from the get-go that if you rise in defense of these three MPs that you’ll automatically be on the wrong side of the issue, as far as most Canadians who are politically sentient are concerned. End of story.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Joan Abernethy says:
Great show, Warren.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren is always at least on point. His political “enemies” will never, ever, admit it, but lots of them tune into these podcasts to hear the damage they can expect and to attempt to come up with counter-strategies. But most of the time, Kinsella wins and THEY lose.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Curious V says:
Problems in the Conservative party are deeper than these three candidates.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Curious V says:
The Reform/Wildrose wing of the party has an issue with underlying culture. The three members photographed with a neo-Nazi are just the tip of the iceberg. Their problems are deep, and would take a generation to fix. It’s a dep-rooted culture you have to change if you want to fix this party. It’s an issue with fascism as an underlying principle, and it’s a tradition rooted in jingoism, delusion and self-adulation. A culture of sameness, and one that detests any diversity that’s rooted in tradition that will take much more than an apology of a few public statements to fix.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Curious V,
Did you happen to notice how Harper didn’t try to bring in martial law to stay in office in 2015? If we’re all fascists in this party, then Harper gets an F. He must have missed the fascist “memo”.
You’re really stretching now.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
The Harper Derangement types were screaming to the high heavens he would bring back the death penalty, ban abortion, shut down the CBC, privatize health care(that one is particularly hilarious given what he did), get rid of affirmative action, etc. etc. etc. ad nauseam. This is just more of the same hyperbolic bot generated nonsense. Our host tweeted some time in the last couple of days that he does not fear a PP government and he is clearly not a fan of the guy. Apropos of nothing but was driving to a medical appointment yesterday and almost ran into the back of a truck with a vanity plate that said TOY4JT. Yikes! Was telling the doc(maybe 35) and he basically apologetically explained that he voted for the young man in 2015 but quickly regretted his decision. Not that his vote mattered in our riding.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Curious V says:
The Reform/ Wildrose end of the party leans to the extreme right.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
You mean that part of the party that Harper came from and had a majority for 4 years and the country did not tun into some dystopian version of some Margaret Atwood novel? That part? Harper would basically fit in nicely somewhere in the middle of the democratic Senate caucus in the US if one actually looks at how he governed as opposed to rhyming off HDS talking points.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Curious V says:
You aren’t a fascist Ronald, but the extreme right wing in your party – the wing pp caters to, they lean that way.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Curious V says:
Deep seeded issues that exist in the conservative party, specifically from the wildrose/reform base; they’ll take a generation and a lot of education to fix. Our school systems have to put more emphasis on the dangers of fascism – the curriculum has to focus on this to break them away from their jingoism, conspiracy theory and fascist leanings – it’s a real, and deep seeded issue in the conservative party.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Curious V says:
There’s support for Russia, even from the leader of a provincial party with close ties to the Wildrose. Of course they backtrack, and “clarify” after the fact, but they’re consuming Russian propaganda, conspiracy theory about covid-19, rife with anti-minority, and anti-semetic/anti-muslim/anti-immigrant conspiracy theory – that wing of the party has serious issues with fascist leanings.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Curious V,
Am I going to say we have no wingnuts in this party? Nope, but quantifying said wingnuts seems to be in the eye of the beholder. It’s not my impression that most party members are gullible to believe all this Russian bot BS. Perhaps a fairly large group on COVID 19, I’ll give you that but generally speaking hate propaganda is in no way your average Conservative’s bag. We leave that to others.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
The Liberals have someone who gave air to the view that 911 was an inside job in their cabinet. That is tinfoil hat nonsense. So Curious V can spare me with the fact that there aren’t wing nuts all over the place. He also could be a bot for all we know.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Curious V says:
I am the computer man, I can do everything you can.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Curious V says:
At least we agree it’s time to increase the GST to 7%
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
A little history and background on the HST for the uninformed. It was brought in by the Progressive Conservatives that people seem to long for the revival of. Clearly a regressive tax that hurt the working poor the most. But for the economy as a whole, it had to be done. Since it was regressive, Chretien promised to repeal it when he ran in 1993. Once he got into power and had to actually govern, he said:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjYoNL4g5Vg
He didn’t even reduce the tax. And he didn’t throw out the free trade agreement that he ran against. Harper basically betrayed the class that he was supposedly working for by reducing it to 5%. Flaherty did the same thing by getting rid of the income trust conversion loophole. That scam started in 1995 with the Enermark Income Fund and then the conversions blew up under Chretien resulting in the loss of lots of tax revenue. It took a group of ex Reform right wing nutbars to fix it. The Laurentian Elite Rosedale/Bridle Path type coupon clippers were not happy about this uppity westerner playing with their tax loopholes. That is just not done. They had a get a new boy they could control to protect them. One with a pretty face and a good name. And now we are in this mess.
It boggles my mind that all of this is not obvious.
The bottom line is that simplistically raising the HST as a stand alone thing is going to hurt the working poor the most.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Martin,
Now would that be Bot Scot, or Scot, the Bot?
LOL.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Curious V says:
When I was younger I could do the Robot (I could really dance), if that counts for anything. lol – I don’t know what a bot is