Musings —03.01.2023 09:19 AM—
Stupid is as stupid does
You don't get to be Prime Minister by being stupid. But @justintrudeau is profoundly, deeply stupid for not heeding the calls to kick the growing China scandal to an inquiry. It'd stop the leaks, and national security would ensure much of the proceedings were secret. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 1, 2023
Steve T says:
Actually, I think Justin seems to understand a large swath of the Canadian population fairly well. Right on cue, he played the “racist” card for people who questioned his government’s actions (and inactions) on this topic.
Why does he do that? Because he knows a lot of the voting population can been cowed into submission with an allegation of racism. It doesn’t matter if it is true. If anyone in the scope of the analysis (in this case, MP Han Dong) is a visible minority then they will be quickly put forward as evidence of “racism” – and the Canadian population will utter a collective “sorry” and look the other way.
As with many things, we get the government we deserve.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
How does this PM and his PMO deflect or dodge culpability? Conclusions necessarily must be made on that and at least a sanitized version of findings on the facts must be publicly released.
They prefer to take their chances and skate on increasingly thin ice. They already know they are done as dinner as a government if this thing goes before an inquiry or commission.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
And then there’s the final report…
What do the Yanks say? It’s not the crime, it’s the coverup. They don’t want to go there.
Peter Williams says:
Liberals
Please tell us what is your the “line in the snow” for supporting Justin Trudeau?
We now know it’s not:
– sexual assault
– black face
– lying
– obstruction of justice
– unethical behaviour
– incompetence
– stupidity
– hypocrisy
– living high on the hog at tax payer expense.
What is your limit?
Curious V says:
There probably isn’t any kind of a coverup, but the optics play to the conservatives – so irrespective of the facts they’ve handed the conservatives a club to beat them with. As the son of an immigrant I have experienced the ingrained suspicion folks feel about outsiders, and the handling of this plays to that instinct – no matter what the facts are there’s a segment of society that jumps all over stuff like this to rationalize their ignorance. The Liberals, with bad strategy, are feeding that instinct.
Doug says:
JT is proof that stupid people can achieve leadership positions. He was fortunate enough to:
1) have a brilliant political strategist as a close personal friend
2) a political party that carries one of the world’s strongest brands
3) a highly recognizable and celebrated last name