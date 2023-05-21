Warren — Feature, Musings —05.21.2023 09:16 AM KINSELLACAST 262: Political lunacy with Lilley, Mraz, Belanger and Keller! Also: Bleached, Banner Pilot, Coathangers, Together Pangea 5 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: May 21, 2023 at 11:06 am Loved the Banger Pilot track. Nothing better than bass on lead. Togther Pangea a nice find too. I see a Replacements connection. Not sure why we, as Canadians, need to constantly reference T if we can’t understand the possibility of someone we think is a whack job might just win. We have had our own home grown example for almost 8 years now. He has pretty well provided cover for anyone up here no matter what we think of their views. PP does have a guy in his caucus that would understand better than anyone bail reform. Larry Brock. He is a former Crown Prosecutor. My peeps tell me that when he speaks on similar matters, people pay attention(from all parties). He has had to work his way back from the wilderness since he was one of only 9 MPs that did not support PP but he seems to be doing a good job with that. He was at a rally in Woodstock and PP introduced him as the “great prosecutor of Liberal corruption and censorship”. Two minutes in: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PANuIWLMg2Y He would have way more background and experience as Minister of Justice than Lametti who is basically an egghead. Brock prosecuted the guy that robbed me while we were home while he was out on bail for about 27 charges. I kind of like the simplistic slogans. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Peter Williams says: May 21, 2023 at 11:25 am Let’s vote in Notley so 1. she can run up another 70 billion in debt. This way we can spend our tax dollars on interest payments instead of health care. 2. She can spend mega billions on solar panels and windmills, thus driving up the cost of electricity. Heating your home? Sorry the sun isn’t shining and there’s no wind. So no heat for you. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: May 21, 2023 at 12:05 pm Warren, Do Albertans actually think that Smith will get any better going forward? Just another pathetic exercise in dumbing down in politics. We get the government we richly deserve in this country. They were upset with Kenney. Wait until Smith gets seriously going with her own mandate. Alberta, prepare to be run straight into the ground if the UCP wins. But then again, apparently, you don’t care. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: May 21, 2023 at 12:17 pm Warren, Himself TM doesn’t do anything politically that isn’t first and foremost in his own personal self-interest. He can feel the powerful and rising heat back home in Ottawa thanks to how this so-called government has consistently handled the China File. This is nothing more than calculated damage control. It won’t work. Most voters have finally had enough, so the Liberals become dispensable in the next election under his “leadership”. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: May 21, 2023 at 12:29 pm DeSantis showed his true colours when he bussed immigrants and asylum seekers to NYC and elsewhere. No money, no support, no health care, no nothing. Fortunately, God was watching and will course correct DeSantis accordingly in due course. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
Loved the Banger Pilot track. Nothing better than bass on lead. Togther Pangea a nice find too. I see a Replacements connection.
Not sure why we, as Canadians, need to constantly reference T if we can’t understand the possibility of someone we think is a whack job might just win. We have had our own home grown example for almost 8 years now. He has pretty well provided cover for anyone up here no matter what we think of their views.
PP does have a guy in his caucus that would understand better than anyone bail reform. Larry Brock. He is a former Crown Prosecutor. My peeps tell me that when he speaks on similar matters, people pay attention(from all parties). He has had to work his way back from the wilderness since he was one of only 9 MPs that did not support PP but he seems to be doing a good job with that. He was at a rally in Woodstock and PP introduced him as the “great prosecutor of Liberal corruption and censorship”. Two minutes in:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PANuIWLMg2Y
He would have way more background and experience as Minister of Justice than Lametti who is basically an egghead. Brock prosecuted the guy that robbed me while we were home while he was out on bail for about 27 charges. I kind of like the simplistic slogans.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Peter Williams says:
Let’s vote in Notley so
1. she can run up another 70 billion in debt. This way we can spend our tax dollars on interest payments instead of health care.
2. She can spend mega billions on solar panels and windmills, thus driving up the cost of electricity. Heating your home? Sorry the sun isn’t shining and there’s no wind. So no heat for you.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Do Albertans actually think that Smith will get any better going forward? Just another pathetic exercise in dumbing down in politics. We get the government we richly deserve in this country. They were upset with Kenney. Wait until Smith gets seriously going with her own mandate. Alberta, prepare to be run straight into the ground if the UCP wins. But then again, apparently, you don’t care.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Himself TM doesn’t do anything politically that isn’t first and foremost in his own personal self-interest. He can feel the powerful and rising heat back home in Ottawa thanks to how this so-called government has consistently handled the China File. This is nothing more than calculated damage control. It won’t work. Most voters have finally had enough, so the Liberals become dispensable in the next election under his “leadership”.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
DeSantis showed his true colours when he bussed immigrants and asylum seekers to NYC and elsewhere. No money, no support, no health care, no nothing. Fortunately, God was watching and will course correct DeSantis accordingly in due course.