Warren — Musings —05.27.2023 12:26 PM Our latest Sun Media hit: shame on you, David Johnston 2 Comments

Ronald O'Dowd says:
May 27, 2023 at 1:20 pm

Warren,

Johnston gave Trudeau that little shovel and this idiot will definitely keep digging with it because quite frankly he has no other choice. A public inquiry will kill this government and people will very likely go to jail. That's why the Trudeau Liberals have opted for a coverup, solely in the interest of those they only truly care about: their own hides.

Now it's up to all the opposition parties to demand an immediate election with the NDP finally pulling the plug. All Canadians need to make their voices heard and demand a full public inquiry as well. Contact your MPs and Senators. This coverup is not acceptable, period, and must not be allowed to stand.

Reply

Ronald O'Dowd says:
May 27, 2023 at 6:12 pm

Warren,

Well, the Texas House has voted to impeach their Mr. Corruption, the now suspended A-G. That guy is delusional. He actually thinks that the Senate will acquit at trial. Not even in his dreams.

Too bad we can't impeach you know who up here…

Reply
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Johnston gave Trudeau that little shovel and this idiot will definitely keep digging with it because quite frankly he has no other choice. A public inquiry will kill this government and people will very likely go to jail. That’s why the Trudeau Liberals have opted for a coverup, solely in the interest of those they only truly care about: their own hides.
Now it’s up to all the opposition parties to demand an immediate election with the NDP finally pulling the plug. All Canadians need to make their voices heard and demand a full public inquiry as well. Contact your MPs and Senators. This coverup is not acceptable, period, and must not be allowed to stand.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Well, the Texas House has voted to impeach their Mr. Corruption, the now suspended A-G. That guy is delusional. He actually thinks that the Senate will acquit at trial. Not even in his dreams.
Too bad we can’t impeach you know who up here…