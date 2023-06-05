Warren — Musings —05.06.2023 09:47 AM Post on my thoughts about the coronation and the monarchy 8 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: May 6, 2023 at 10:03 am Funny. Days like this actually give me a nice respite from the news. I have about as much interest in this as I do in the cult get together this weekend that the CBC is covering wall to wall when not covering the coronation. Years ago a couple of women in my office couldn’t tear themselves away from the TV when Princess Di died. Very confusing. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: May 6, 2023 at 11:09 am Warren, Once again, a true Irishman. My view is the same as yours but given the fact that Trudeau and his idiots stuck us with an unamendable constitution, we’re stuck with the monarchy — not to mention Quebec not being addressed in the constitution. So…in light of that, the last thing I want to see as our head of state is another Justin Trudeau: a phoney baloney actor who has been way over his head since Day One and who sows discord and division wherever he goes. With His Majesty The King, the monarchy is in good hands. His abilities will lessen the potential number of countries likely to leave the Commonwealth. The monarchy is no longer on its last legs in the UK. It has picked up steam thanks to the way Charles III has performed so far. For him, I am glad to see him get his chance. What he makes of it could potentially change the monarchy and its history. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 PJH says: May 6, 2023 at 12:42 pm I stayed up to watch the Coronation live(and I’m paying for it today) I thought the Coronation was top flight. No one does pomp and circumstance better than the Brits, and I thought the proceedings were flawless. Proud of our PM, his wife, the GG, and the RCMP contingent present. HM will be a fine King, I believe. God Save the King!-signed A. Monarchist. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Peter Williams says: May 6, 2023 at 8:20 pm Charles will be the climate change king. He’ll fly all over the place like Justin Trudeau, John Kerry, et al, lecturing us to use less hydrocarbons and urging us to make do with less. Lead by example? Not for the entitled. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 EsterHazyWasALoser says: May 7, 2023 at 4:09 pm Republicanism looks better every day….. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Gilbert says: May 7, 2023 at 10:56 pm Britain can keep the monarchy. There’s no need for Canada to act like it’s still a colony. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Steve T says: May 8, 2023 at 11:56 am No concern with the monarchy – but much concern with the ridiculous, expensive, and unnecessary infrastructure within Canada that supports it. Ditch the GG, and all the provincial LGs. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: May 9, 2023 at 3:00 am Steve, If you can get all 13 to agree, I’m definitely on-board. But thanks to the old man and his provincial numbskulls, it can’t and won’t happen. We’re stuck with it, short of UK abolition. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
Funny. Days like this actually give me a nice respite from the news. I have about as much interest in this as I do in the cult get together this weekend that the CBC is covering wall to wall when not covering the coronation. Years ago a couple of women in my office couldn’t tear themselves away from the TV when Princess Di died. Very confusing.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Once again, a true Irishman. My view is the same as yours but given the fact that Trudeau and his idiots stuck us with an unamendable constitution, we’re stuck with the monarchy — not to mention Quebec not being addressed in the constitution.
So…in light of that, the last thing I want to see as our head of state is another Justin Trudeau: a phoney baloney actor who has been way over his head since Day One and who sows discord and division wherever he goes.
With His Majesty The King, the monarchy is in good hands. His abilities will lessen the potential number of countries likely to leave the Commonwealth. The monarchy is no longer on its last legs in the UK. It has picked up steam thanks to the way Charles III has performed so far. For him, I am glad to see him get his chance. What he makes of it could potentially change the monarchy and its history.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
PJH says:
I stayed up to watch the Coronation live(and I’m paying for it today) I thought the Coronation was top flight. No one does pomp and circumstance better than the Brits, and I thought the proceedings were flawless. Proud of our PM, his wife, the GG, and the RCMP contingent present. HM will be a fine King, I believe.
God Save the King!-signed A. Monarchist.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Peter Williams says:
Charles will be the climate change king. He’ll fly all over the place like Justin Trudeau, John Kerry, et al, lecturing us to use less hydrocarbons and urging us to make do with less.
Lead by example? Not for the entitled.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
EsterHazyWasALoser says:
Republicanism looks better every day…..
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Gilbert says:
Britain can keep the monarchy. There’s no need for Canada to act like it’s still a colony.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Steve T says:
No concern with the monarchy – but much concern with the ridiculous, expensive, and unnecessary infrastructure within Canada that supports it. Ditch the GG, and all the provincial LGs.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Steve,
If you can get all 13 to agree, I’m definitely on-board. But thanks to the old man and his provincial numbskulls, it can’t and won’t happen. We’re stuck with it, short of UK abolition.