He didn't win. Anything, ever. His client was fired and forced return the documents she stole. She didn't get a cent. And when he represented the bigot Maxime Bernier, he lost again, badly – and his client was forced to pay us $136,000. Those are the facts. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/lUafi3yS75

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 16, 2023