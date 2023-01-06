My latest: the war on drugs won the war on drugs

Warren — Feature, Musings —

WINLAW, B.C. — At the intersection of Hwy. 33 and Winlaw Blvd., the morning shift has gathered on picnic tables closer to the road. It’s sunny and clear and early morning.

They’re not far from Mama Cita’s restaurant, the men are, but none of them are eating anything. They’re smoking lots of cigarettes and talking quietly.

Asked about them later on, a longtime Winlaw resident nods. “They’re there every morning,” the resident says. “Some of them are there to sell drugs.”

Another resident, one who worked at some other eatery up 33, nods. “I worked at the competition,” the resident says. “It’s closed now. Owned by a drugs guy. For laundering (money) and whatnot.”

Winlaw is unincorporated and less than an hour’s drive from Nelson, B.C. It has a population of 297 people. That’s it.

The diminutive size of Winlaw notwithstanding, the place — like so many other places in Canada, big and small — is struggling with addiction and death and what to do about both. The debate about what to do is seen everywhere, even here in little Winlaw.

On the counter at Mama Cita’s, where the locals line up for coffee — it’s the only place around to do so, really — there are some pamphlets and buttons arranged off to the side. “Safe supply now,” says a button.

The pamphlets, meanwhile, advertise a long-distance run by the mother of Aubrey Michalofsky, a smiling, genial, local boy who died just outside of Nelson. Of an overdose. Age 25.

His mother Jessica previously ran 900 times around the Ministry of Health in Victoria to draw attention to toxic drug deaths. This May, she was running across the province.

Of her son, she told the local paper: “Aubrey was born and raised in Nelson, lived as an adult in the Slocan Valley and attended school at Selkirk College in Castlegar, where he graduated with a diploma in law and justice 2021.”

Aubrey’s mom wants to regulate illicit drugs and she’s not alone. In Toronto, here in B.C. and elsewhere, many people are declaring that drugs won the war on drugs. And they want safe supply. Regulation, no prohibition.

Except there’s a problem with that. In Toronto, for example, the decision of city council to distribute branded crack pipes to addicted people hasn’t really resolved the problem at all. In 2021, for example, nearly 600 people died from opioid overdoses in Canada’s largest city. Two a day, just about. That’s more than double the number of deaths in 2019.

Here in B.C., the situation is just as bad, if not worse. In April alone, more than 200 people died across the province. In towns and cities big and small, like Winlaw.

After a while, people get desensitized by the drug death statistics. They turn away. And so when someone says it’s time to legalize drugs — including the ones that kill kids like Aubrey — they say: Why not? Nothing else has worked. Maybe try that.

Except, except — it feels wrong. It feels like exhaustion, not a solution. It feels like we are just giving up on people and calling it enlightenment.

As elsewhere, the debate about legalizing drugs is raging in Toronto. It’s become a big issue in the mayoral race, propelling our former Sun colleague Anthony Furey into the double digits in the polls — largely because Furey wants to ditch the taxpayer-funded drug kits and end the safe-injection sites.

Like many others, this writer has some sympathy for Furey’s position.

For starters, experiments with legalization in other places mostly haven’t worked. In Britain, for example, it simply increased the number of people addicted to heroin.

Same with Australia, Netherlands and so on: When a dangerous drug is illegal, the price goes up. Higher prices are a deterrent for use, whether the substance is heroin or booze.

That’s not all. As the “harm reduction” name literally implies, the misuse of many drugs is harmful. And reduction of harm is not the same thing as elimination of harm.

Statistics get bandied about by both sides. But the overall cost isn’t disputed by either side. As the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy says, illegal drugs cost that country nearly $200 billion yearly in lost productivity, crime and health-care expenditures.

If they’re legal, would that number drop by much? Probably not, say experts.

But statistics are for liars and politicians. To many, to this writer, legalizing hard drugs simply feels like we are giving up on our fellow citizens. That we are shrugging and looking away.

Yes, the “war on drugs” has been a failure. Yes, some legalization programs have showed promise. Yes, the loss of even one life is one too many. Yes.

But there’s a reason why Furey is getting heads in agreement. That needs to be remembered.

Aubrey, too. He — and those like him — need to always be remembered.