Musings —07.23.2023 04:50 PM—
Anti Flag, go fuck yourselves
When Anti-Flag's lead singer was credibly accused of rape, and the rest of the band said precisely nothing, that was it for me. Burned my AF stuff. They probably don't care, but pretending it didn't happen wasn't an option, for me. pic.twitter.com/hdCsQO2ZCF
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 23, 2023
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Dawn Mills says:
What happens if he is acquitted?
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Fred Pertanson says:
Agree. I was disappointed to see Warren acting as judge. I know nothing about the particulars of this case, but everybody deserves a right to a fair trial before being convicted. Especially in the court of public opinion.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Millen says:
The band just had their lives and livelyhoods, not to mention their legacy destroyed by a guy they trusted, the one who screamed their values at the crowd every night.
All this happened out of the blue while they were on your in a different continent.
Don’t you think they will have to come to grips with the enormity one person’s actions has on their lives? They probably still have to pay the tour costs, refund all the money from venues they got in advance but now they’ve got no income, no nothing. At home their wives, some with kids are probably thinking about the next mortgage due date, going from being financially stable to nothing in the space of a few minutes, all thanks to one guy in the band.
Don’t you think they need to process this?
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Pierre Elliott Trudeau: Reason over passion. Being human, not always.