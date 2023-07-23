07.23.2023 04:50 PM

Anti Flag, go fuck yourselves

    Dawn Mills says:
    July 24, 2023 at 11:08 am

    What happens if he is acquitted?

      Fred Pertanson says:
      July 26, 2023 at 1:42 pm

      Agree. I was disappointed to see Warren acting as judge. I know nothing about the particulars of this case, but everybody deserves a right to a fair trial before being convicted. Especially in the court of public opinion.

    Millen says:
    July 24, 2023 at 5:57 pm

    The band just had their lives and livelyhoods, not to mention their legacy destroyed by a guy they trusted, the one who screamed their values at the crowd every night.
    All this happened out of the blue while they were on your in a different continent.
    Don’t you think they will have to come to grips with the enormity one person’s actions has on their lives? They probably still have to pay the tour costs, refund all the money from venues they got in advance but now they’ve got no income, no nothing. At home their wives, some with kids are probably thinking about the next mortgage due date, going from being financially stable to nothing in the space of a few minutes, all thanks to one guy in the band.
    Don’t you think they need to process this?

    Ronald O'Dowd says:
    July 26, 2023 at 6:23 pm

    Pierre Elliott Trudeau: Reason over passion. Being human, not always.

