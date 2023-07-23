Musings —07.23.2023 04:51 PM—
Taylor Badass
My interest in Taylor Swift's oeuvre is less than zero. But when Canada's Prime Minister begged her to come here, and she did not even dignify it with a response, I realized she is what he typically fears the most: a strong, independent woman with power.
If she worked for him,…
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 23, 2023
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
I guess “It’s [M]e” somehow failed to impress. Incroyable, mais vrai. LOL. His poor, overstretched ego must be so like, bruised. Totally.
Martin Dixon says:
Her wiki page says she triggers “fragile male egos”.
Sean says:
Warren, that is a ridiculous hypothetical. No one like that would ever work for Justin. If she even applied for a job, her CV would be in the paper shredder in the blink of an eye.
Sean says:
The moment he resigns and the faux trappings of office are removed…. Justin and his sad little band of desperate stooges will be getting the Taylor Swift treatment from everyone… Especially Liberals.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Sean,
Yeah, notice how the Liberals don’t have what it takes to give HimselfTM the heave-ho now. In short, thoroughly pathetic now, predictably pathetic later…what a bunch of turds. No wonder Marc left.
(At least we had the balls to oust our bozo.)
Douglas W says:
Most Liberal MPs have a sense of how badly this country has been governed.
Most know they’ll never have it this good.
When they look across the floor at the Opposition Leader, they think: we still have a chance in 2025.
And so why rock the boat?
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Douglas,
Not that I want this, but none of them seem to be bright enough to figure out that with a new leader in place before 2025, they would slightly increase the odds of not losing. Slightly. More of them would be re-elected if they won and reach full gold-plated pension status. But hey, Liberals, especially Trudeau Liberals, have never been known for being that swift anyway.
Douglas W says:
Ronald, you’re spot on.
There’s no heir apparent.
The historical advantage of the federal Liberal Party: it had a great farm system.
Not any more.
The cupboard is beyond bare.
Curious V says:
Dominic Leblanc would make a good PM. Not sure if he’s interested, but I think he has the chops, and personality to be the leader when Trudeau resigns.
Peter Williams says:
Dominic LeBlanc is certainly well qualified to be a Liberal PM. For example: he broke conflict of interest rules when he awarded a lucrative Arctic surf clam licence to a company linked to his wife’s cousin.
Yes, senior Liberals would definitely want him as PM.
The gravy train would continue.
Gilbert says:
What kind of response did he expect? Maybe he’s not used to being ignored.
RKJ says:
“Don’t cry for me, Argentina…” – that’s where our country is going –
Ronald O'Dowd says:
RKJ,
You’re probably dead on but I hope to hell not.
Robert White says:
A Liberal Party canvassing for the byelection in my
riding knocked on my door to get my support for
their Liberal politician knowing that I already have
an NDP sign planted beside my front door. I informed them that I dumped the Liberal Party after PM Trudeau
fired two top female caucus members.
The Liberal Party is going to have the lowest vote
count amongst their peer competitors for this riding
in the history of elections due to Trudeau’s low
popularity of late.
Nice hair isn’t going to win the day this time round.
Martin Dixon says:
Did they attempt a defence like some of his apologists do here? And what riding is that if you don’t mind saying?
Robert White says:
My riding is Kanata Carleton. And no defense was
forthcoming aside from a tone of rejection that was
obviously something I could extrapolate on for the
probability of Liberal votes which will be a low count
in the final analysis.
Martin Dixon says:
Oh-provincial. I was confused. Although I see Sudds barely won the last time.
Martin Dixon says:
Funny, I had never heard of Sudds nor recognized her and I watch QP religiously. Her CV is, to be charitable, underwhelming. But now I see that she is up for a cabinet post for the very reason I point out above. She barely won last time and 338 is picking her to lose as of now. They are trying to save her seat. Qualifications be damned. Although, how could she be any worse than the current bunch. I have not seen any speculation about that dumbass Wilkinson being dropped or moved. Unfortunate.
Martin Dixon says:
Robert-what do you think of Jenna Sudds?
Robert White says:
Jenna Sudds is Marianne Wilkinson’s protege. She
was trained by Wilkinson for many years before she
took over Wilkinson’s job as an area councillor. The
Liberal Party has promoted her due to her skillset which is earned. She is an experienced politician that was
appropriately trained by her mentor Wilkinson.
Wilkinson herself was a stalwart politician for Ottawa City Hall.
Martin Dixon says:
No way they promoted her due to her skill set. If she were at 65% in the polls, no soup for her.
Robert White says:
UPDATE on Byelection Kanata-Carleton: McCrimmon
is the winner for the Liberal Party.
P.S. I never manage to be correct when I predict election
outcomes. I’m always wrong 100% of the time. I’m never
correct, ever. Don’t ever listen to my predictions. Robert
Martin Dixon says:
Allow me to put some lipstick on that and the other by-election. The prevailing wisdom seems to be that Ontarians, in their wisdom, like to have two different parties at the federal and provincial level. So, is this actually a promising result for PP?
Peter Williams says:
Jagmeet Singh seems perfectly happy supporting ‘nice hair’ and splashy socks.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Robert,
Agreed.
Robert White says:
Ronald,
We still have to factor in Mark Carney’s potential
bid to become PM. Moreover, we have Freeland to consider as well. Trudeau should take a page from his dad and take a walk in the rain, sleet, or snow.
Martin Dixon says:
He would be worse than Iggy. Smug and arrogant and doesn’t attempt to hide it. Also a hypocrite. Bring him on.
Douglas W says:
PMJT has no where to go, once he leaves federal politics.
This is all he’s got, and he’s going to milk it, as long as he can.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Douglas,
At least history will have a good laugh. Small consolation. But we will do our job here in the CPC and move heaven and earth to sink him royally in the next election. It’s the least all of us can do.
Curious V says:
He’ll make a fortune doing public speaking tours, and writing a book –
Martin Dixon says:
And there will be lots of Truanons who will actually buy it. Millions of people have actually continued to vote for him! My policy has generally been, if a crowd is gathering, run in the other direction.
EsterHazyWasALoser says:
While I do not currently have any Taylor Swift music in my library, I admire her talent and acumen. The music biz is tough, more so now than ever, and the fact that she has been as successful as she has while having to live with the pittance artists receive from the digital music platforms and the whole pandemic thing (plus the general sexism stuff) is to her credit. I assume she knows who PM Justin is, although I also assume that she probably doesn’t care very much. I am a little surprised she isn’t coming to Canada, as she could probably sell a lot of tickets. But maybe there were reasons for her decision to pick the venues for her tour that precluded her coming here. As far as the PM asking her to include Canada in her tour, this is probably one of the summer things politicos do to get their name in the papers, and is typical of some of the superficial stuff the Feds do (as opposed to actually tackle some of the tougher issues out there, like housing).
Martin Dixon says:
At the risk of losing all music cred on this site, I actually do have a few of her tracks. Would never go see her though. Although I have many more embarrassing tracks than hers. I currently have a first world crisis going on. Yesterday, The Spotify warned me that I have 10,000 tracks on a device. I need to figure this out since I add an average of 4-5 tracks a day to the list. Too much music, too little time.
Martin Dixon says:
I hope the coverage of the cabinet shuffle provides trigger warnings if kissy face stuff happens as it usually does with this bunch who often look like they need to get a room.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Well, some of them need to get a room while another bunch needs to get out of a room. Guess who falls in which group?
Arron Banks says:
Def check out the twin “folklore” and “evermore” projects she released back in ’20. Quite a departure from her pop/country pop stuff and more in the vein of indie folk.
Martin Dixon says:
Will do that.
Anyway, I was shocked at how much I liked this track when she performed it on SNL in 2021.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nemHgSbU8H4
And in an attempt to get my music cred back, I have recently been turned on to Durutti Column because of this article.
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/jul/21/guitar-hero-vini-reilly-durutti-column-factory-records-interview
Any Joy Divison and New Order fan needs to read that and do the deep dive I am currently doing. I know at least one looks at this site. Here is Vini on Ian Curtis:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4jRk9JQ1wQ
Some great Curtis pics in that video.