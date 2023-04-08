Musings —08.04.2023 08:34 PM—
Kevin’s crow
My brother Kevin is the most amazing artist of all. He just sent this for my birthday. pic.twitter.com/LncHGtCmuT
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 5, 2023
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Happy Birthday!