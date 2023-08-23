Warren — Musings —08.23.2023 06:43 AM New edition 3 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: August 23, 2023 at 11:13 am EG, Your fiancé!? Congratulations to you both! Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: August 23, 2023 at 1:07 pm Yes! Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 EsterHazyWasALoser says: August 23, 2023 at 6:32 pm Wonderful news. Best wishes for your sojourn. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
EG,
Your fiancé!?
Congratulations to you both!
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
Yes!
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
EsterHazyWasALoser says:
Wonderful news. Best wishes for your sojourn.