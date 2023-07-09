Warren — Musings —09.07.2023 07:19 AM Holy shit La merde 1 Comment Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Douglas W says: September 7, 2023 at 8:51 am The reported 14-point Conservative lead means nothing to Trudeau’s grip on the party. No one is going to push him. He’s all the party has. He goes, and the party could be looking at sub-20 polling numbers. Singh, well that’s a different story. Behind closed doors, is the NDP caucus still gung-ho on the guy? Now would be a good time to replace him. Brian Masse, Rachel Blaney and Alexandre Boulerice, all strong MPs to replace him. If Singh goes, I bet NDP polling numbers would surpass the Liberals. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Douglas W says:
The reported 14-point Conservative lead means nothing to Trudeau’s grip on the party.
No one is going to push him.
He’s all the party has.
He goes, and the party could be looking at sub-20 polling numbers.
Singh, well that’s a different story.
Behind closed doors, is the NDP caucus still gung-ho on the guy?
Now would be a good time to replace him.
Brian Masse, Rachel Blaney and Alexandre Boulerice, all strong MPs to replace him.
If Singh goes, I bet NDP polling numbers would surpass the Liberals.