India is no ally
Trudeau reaching out to Poilievre and Singh on the Indian-ordered assassination is how Parliament is supposed to work. Looks good on all of them.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
India will admit nothing and more importantly, not cooperate with the investigation. We won’t hit any kind of paydirt until Biden phones Modi. That’s just reality.
Peter Williams says:
Trudeau said there’s credible evidence that agents of the government of India COULD be involved.
Hopefully, Trudeau will present this evidence to the public, or to the other party leaders (without a secrecy restriction so they can comment on it).
I noticed the word COULD in Trudeau’s announcement. And I ask myself, Would Justin lie for political gain?
It’s early days, we need to see the evidence.