A future we don’t want

From The Economist. Is this what some in the West want?

“Afghanistan’s Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Propagation of Virtue released its annual report. Over the past year the morality police have destroyed 21,328 musical instruments, sacked 281 men from the security forces for not growing a beard, and arrested over 13,000 people for ‘immoral acts.’ It did not provide figures on how many women it had detained for being improperly dressed or walking without a male guardian.”