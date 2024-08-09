Warren — Feature, Musings —09.08.2024 10:03 AM KINSELLACAST 326: Me on Libs on CBC, Lilley, Mraz, Kheiriddin on a nasty week, plus: MJ Lenderman, Chuck Ragan, Oceanator, Hovvdy, Bad Moves 2 Comments Martin Dixon says: September 9, 2024 at 7:22 am Hovvdy and Lenderman tracks were great. The only thing a deal with the Bloc will guarantee is the Liberal’s survival but the only beneficiary will be Justin who will get to keep his PM perks for a year but it will be at the cost of a Kim Campbell type of defeat. I note that one of their demands is that he wants to increase OAS payments to age 75 levels back to age 65. I have zero problem with OAS reform but no one really understands it. Here I try to explain it to a UBI fan with the handle @cdnpoli101 who tried to say Pierre would take away our CPP(patent nonsense): “They are not going after CPP. They do need to make some major reforms in the OAS area though. In no world should a married couple making over 350k a year be able to arrange their affairs so they can keep any of their OAS. I would think someone like you would be all in favour of that.” Whenever I post something like that, I either get blocked like this guy did(you would think he would actually want to learn)or folks try to tell me that I don’t know how it works. Ummm…I do. This idea by the Bloc will compound the problem. Harper had the right idea and Morneau was in favour until he drank the kool-aid. Reply Luke says: September 9, 2024 at 8:30 pm My question is if or when the rumors about Trudeau’s personal life and past misbehavior will come to the surface Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
