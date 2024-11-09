Warren — Musings —09.11.2024 02:20 PM me and Lilley duke it out on the debate! 3 Comments Steve T says: September 11, 2024 at 7:49 pm FYI, if you look up the whole pet-eating thing, it was an American woman in Canton Ohio who was arrested for allegedly eating a cat. Not an immigrant, and not even Springfield. So entirely wrong for the point Trump was trying to make about immigrants. This is exactly Trump: listen to some random clip, don’t investigate any further, and then run with it. I’m surprised Lilley, who normally is fairly intelligent, bought into this nonsense without fact-checking it. Reply Gilbert says: September 12, 2024 at 8:56 pm Why does Springfield, Ohio have so many immigrants? How does that affect crime, health care, housing and social services? Is Ms. Harris following the Soros policy of open borders? Does she want to turn the USA into an increasingly multicultural society, into the United Nations? Is the goal to give those immigrants citizenship so they can eventually vote for the Democrats? Is there a lot of money available for immigrants and also a lot of mismanagement of those public funds? Those are relevant questions, and the American public needs answers. Reply Steve T says: September 13, 2024 at 7:27 am Well, maybe Donald should have posed those questions, rather than rolling out false and goofy baloney about pet-eating Haitians. But that’s his problem – he can’t help himself. He doesn’t want to engage in thoughtful dialogue, or focus on facts. He wants to make outlandish statements – and describe everything in extreme hyperbole – because many of his knuckle-dragging followers want to believe that sort of stuff. It tells you a lot about not only Donald, but his followers. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
