Warren — Feature, Musings —09.06.2024 12:14 PM Me on CBC. Yes, you heard that right. 6 Comments Sean says: September 6, 2024 at 4:43 pm I heard on the radio that Libs were trying to lower expectations in LaSalle—Émard…. Seriously… Lets just digest that. LaSalle—Émard. This is getting into Ignatieff level of foolishness and officially a total clown car spectacle. Reply Steve T says: September 6, 2024 at 10:02 pm Great interview – even on the Ceeb! This is the area in which the Mother Corp actually does OK – when they are simply asking wise people for their input. An example is the At Issue panel that appears weekly (Hebert, Coyne, and Raj). All three of those folks are intelligent, generally impartial, and really interesting to listen to. Unfortunately, the CBC has far too many programs (especially on their radio news programs, or TV “investigative journalism” that is anything but) which are platforms for not-so-subtle left-wing nonsense. They just can’t help themselves. Reply Arron Banks says: September 7, 2024 at 12:35 am This was a very umpire-like analysis (i.e. calling balls and strikes) without the partisan framing of most of the other consultancy firm talking heads on CBC News Network. I think Jagmeet could also be angling the NDP for Official Opposition. If he feels its a forgone conclusion that the Cons are going to win (and win big) he can try and position himself as the person whom Liberal Party voters should turn to to hold the government to account. It’s very possible we may look back at the Trudeau term as a brief recitation of a dying political brand as opposed to a resurrection. John Ibbitson and his “Big Shift” thesis may turn out to be right yet lol Reply Douglas W says: September 7, 2024 at 6:28 am Should the NDP win both by-election ridings on the 16th, then they’ll definitely support a non-confidence motion on this government. I can see Trudeau proroguing Parliament, but for how long? Sooner or later, he’s going to have to face the music. Time’s running out for our Peter Pan Prime Minister. Reply Martin Dixon says: September 7, 2024 at 9:00 am They aren’t even bothering to spell their names right anymore. Katy(sic) Telford was spelled wrong on the front page of the NP yesterday. Reply Phil in London says: September 9, 2024 at 6:06 pm What pathetic reasons not to have an election – two of the parties after having no qualms of jumping in to bed are worried how bad they will do! Another committed to separation of the nation will never form a government and the Greens and PPC still think they ARE real political parties. Finally another can see so much electoral success it can’t focus on anything else. Of course, if I remember correctly, the reason for the last election was to give the Prime Minister a chance at his covered majority. I think there’s only so much life left in this sick puppy. Honourable leaders would have stepped aside and given his party a chance to rebuild and fight an honest election. But honourable is not a term understood by Jagmeet Singh or Justin Trudeau. Don’t get me wrong I’m not so sure Pollievre reason for election is anything but opportunity. BUT it’s the natural course of things to put minorities out of misery. I am not involved in party politics but if I were a conservative operative, I would take the NDP matchup any day. I might not even mention the liberals in my campaign at this point Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
I heard on the radio that Libs were trying to lower expectations in LaSalle—Émard…. Seriously… Lets just digest that. LaSalle—Émard. This is getting into Ignatieff level of foolishness and officially a total clown car spectacle.
Great interview – even on the Ceeb!
This is the area in which the Mother Corp actually does OK – when they are simply asking wise people for their input. An example is the At Issue panel that appears weekly (Hebert, Coyne, and Raj). All three of those folks are intelligent, generally impartial, and really interesting to listen to.
Unfortunately, the CBC has far too many programs (especially on their radio news programs, or TV “investigative journalism” that is anything but) which are platforms for not-so-subtle left-wing nonsense. They just can’t help themselves.
This was a very umpire-like analysis (i.e. calling balls and strikes) without the partisan framing of most of the other consultancy firm talking heads on CBC News Network.
I think Jagmeet could also be angling the NDP for Official Opposition. If he feels its a forgone conclusion that the Cons are going to win (and win big) he can try and position himself as the person whom Liberal Party voters should turn to to hold the government to account. It’s very possible we may look back at the Trudeau term as a brief recitation of a dying political brand as opposed to a resurrection. John Ibbitson and his “Big Shift” thesis may turn out to be right yet lol
Should the NDP win both by-election ridings on the 16th, then they’ll definitely support a non-confidence motion on this government.
I can see Trudeau proroguing Parliament, but for how long?
Sooner or later, he’s going to have to face the music.
Time’s running out for our Peter Pan Prime Minister.
They aren’t even bothering to spell their names right anymore. Katy(sic) Telford was spelled wrong on the front page of the NP yesterday.
What pathetic reasons not to have an election – two of the parties after having no qualms of jumping in to bed are worried how bad they will do! Another committed to separation of the nation will never form a government and the Greens and PPC still think they ARE real political parties. Finally another can see so much electoral success it can’t focus on anything else.
Of course, if I remember correctly, the reason for the last election was to give the Prime Minister a chance at his covered majority.
I think there’s only so much life left in this sick puppy.
Honourable leaders would have stepped aside and given his party a chance to rebuild and fight an honest election. But honourable is not a term understood by Jagmeet Singh or Justin Trudeau. Don’t get me wrong I’m not so sure Pollievre reason for election is anything but opportunity. BUT it’s the natural course of things to put minorities out of misery.
I am not involved in party politics but if I were a conservative operative, I would take the NDP matchup any day. I might not even mention the liberals in my campaign at this point