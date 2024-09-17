My latest: about those byelections

Warren — Feature, Musings —

﻿

By-elections don’t count, except when they count. Do last night’s count? Well, not really. By-elections are mostly symbolic.

But, given that politics is all about symbols, they still matter. They tell a story.

The story ends badly for Justin Trudeau.

Some observations. Five of them.

1. Does Trudeau need to go? Well, duh. Obviously. But until the Liberal caucus get up on their hind legs and start demanding it, he’ll get away with losing a Grit fortress.

I’ve been saying they’re a cult for years. They’ll continue to behave like a cult.

In years past, Liberal MPs would have been wielding torches and pitchforks and storming up Bank Street towards Parliament Hill by now. The fact that they haven’t is testament to their core belief that the Liberal Party is Justin Trudeau, and Justin Trudeau is the Liberal Party.

Pundits think that the Trudeau Liberal Party’s demise is the fault of Trudeau alone. But it isn’t. It is also the fault of his enablers in the Liberal caucus. Their fingerprints are on the murder weapon, too.

2. Lost in all the obituary-writing about Trudeau will be the fact that Poilievre did not have a great night last night, either.

The Tories were not even a factor in the Quebec by-election. For someone hoping to lead a national government, as Pierre Poilievre hopes to, is not helpful. It is particularly not helpful when one considers that the Parti Quebecois is favored to handily win the next Quebec election – and that the Bloc has a pretty good shot at forming the Official Opposition again in Ottawa.

I’ve long said that Poilievre’s biggest challenge is going to be the return of separatism. To

fight it, he needs a better showing in Quebec than he had last night.

3. Last night was a disaster for Trudeau, a disappointment for Poilievre, a relief for Singh and a clear signal that the Bloc will soon be back to annoy us all.

Singh tore up his pre-nup with Trudeau prior to the Winnipeg by-election, and I believe he did that to save his bacon in Elmwood-Transcona. So, it worked. But he remains deeply unpopular. The Dippers I know don’t like him.

The long-term objective, for New Democrats, is that they replace the Liberals. They want a two-party system, like the Americans do.

But they’ve always wanted that, and they’ve never gotten it. And they never will. The Liberal Party is heading towards one of its worst showings in history. But it isn’t going to disappear, notwithstanding what the commentariat are saying up in Ottawa.

4. The biggest challenge Prime Minister Poilievre is going to have is not just cleaning up Justin Trudeau’s messes. It’s going to be a revived separatist movement.

The Bloc’s surge in LaSalle-Emard-Verdun – a seat that has been a Liberal hold, pretty much, since its creation – is not good for Canada. I periodically hear from conservative knuckle draggers that we should just let Quebec go, who cares, and so on.

But they’re idiots. Pierre does not want to be remembered as the Prime Minister who presided over the breakup of Canada. I’ve been critical of him in the past for different things, but I have no doubt that he is deeply committed to keeping Canada together.

Justin Trudeau (about whom I’ve been really, really critical) doesn’t have many achievements. But one achievement that can’t be taken from him is this: separatism has remained a distant memory during his time in power.

For the sake of all of us, Pierre Poilievre needs to continue that tradition.

5. I still believe that Justin Trudeau is going to go.

He is not an idiot. He knows what the polls say better than you and I do; he polls more than anyone else in Canada. (And you pay for it.)

He has been between 15 and 20 points behind his main opponent for more than a year. That is a death sentence, politically.

I maintain my prediction that he is waiting to see the outcome of the US presidential campaign. If Kamala Harris wins, he will leave.

If Donald Trump wins – and that remains a strong possibility – he will say: do you really want Donald Trump in the White House, and Pierre Poilievre at 24 Sussex? Canada needs a progressive voice to offset what is coming from the United States, etc. etc.

Trust me: lots of Canadian voters will agree with that. They will agree with him. That, more than last night by-elections, is what Trudeau is waiting for.

Anyway, those are my five morning after observations. Yours are welcome, too, in comments below!