My latest: study proves CBC unfair to Jewish state

CBC is unfair to the Jewish state – and now this newspaper has the proof.

The public broadcaster’s antipathy towards Israel is not news, of course. As this writer has documented in recent weeks, CBC has adamantly refused to call Hamas terrorists what they are (terrorists); they have blithely accepted Israel-Hamas war casualty counts that come directly from Hamas; and they have established a secretive internal group – “Middle East 2023” – to oversee coverage of Israel, leaving Jewish CBC staff feeling isolated and victimized.

Most recently, we’ve revealed that a member of their digital team wears a keffiyeh to work, and has posted online that Israel is “an oppressive, destructive” country and “you’re a vile human being if you still defend or excuse Israel.” Meanwhile, Jewish CBC journalists have been obliged to attend sessions with “facilitators” who say they want to “challenge the status quo of Zionism,” who say Israel oversees “an immoral and oppressive occupation” – and one of whom has said he “wholeheartedly, unreservedly supports” MPP Sarah Jama, who has been sanctioned for anti-Semitic views in the provincial Legislature.

For the many who believed the taxpayer-subsidized broadcaster was unfair to Israel, rest assured: you were right. And now B’nai Brith has provided us with irrefutable proof.

The Jewish human rights organization analyzed hundreds of published CBC stories starting on October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists swept into Israel and slaughtered hundreds. They went to December 31, and used the media framing model of Robert M. Entman, the award-winning American professor who has analyzed media bias for decades.

The bottom line: the CBC is wildly biased against Israel.

