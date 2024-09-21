My latest: the truth about terror

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Hezbollah is a terrorist entity.

It is designated as a terrorist entity by Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the U.A.E. and many other countries. Its members are called terrorists because they meet the literal definition of that word: they use violence against civilians to achieve their political goal.

Which, according to their 1985 Charter, is a “struggle [that] will end only when this entity [Israel] is obliterated. We recognize no treaty with it, no ceasefire, and no peace agreements.”

Hezbollah has fired thousands of rockets into Israel since October 7, 2023. Their near-daily barrages have forced 60,000 civilians from their homes in Israel’s North. In July, one of their rockets slammed into a soccer field near the Golan Heights and killed 12 children. The children were not Jews. They were Israeli-Arabs.

So, Hezbollah is a terror group. They kill civilians. For most of the past year, their rocket attacks on Israel have been routinely ignored or downplayed by the Western media.

This week, Hezbollah was back in the news because of the exploding pagers story. Mid-afternoon on Tuesday, thousands of handheld pagers used by Hezbollah exploded, simultaneously. Hundreds of terrorists were wounded, only a handful were killed. The next day, some Hezbollah walkie-talkies exploded, too.

Israel almost certainly concocted the pager and walkie-talkie operations, but they’re not saying so publicly. Notwithstanding that, the explosions have captivated the world, this week, because they read like something out of a James Bond movie.

The Western media and some Western nations, however, have reacted to the pagers operation like it was Nazi Germany stormtroopers invading Poland. They have regarded it as a declaration of war – even though Hezbollah has been in a perpetual state of war with Israel since 1985 (see Charter, above).

Canada’s witless, clueless, Hezbollah-and-Hamas-coddling Minister of Global Affairs, Melanie Joly, this week said she would block any arms shipments going to Israel. Even ones originating in the United States. Meanwhile, she instructed Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations to abstain – and not oppose – a General Assembly vote calling Israel’s war against Hamas “unlawful.”

The United Nations erstwhile human rights chief, who condemns Israel for a living, is Volker Türk. Türk said the pager operation struck “the fear and terror unleashed [that] is profound.” Because, you know, the Jews.

