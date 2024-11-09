The great debate – she won. Bigly.

Warren — Feature, Musings —

She baited him. But she didn’t catch and release.

No, instead, Kamala Harris hauled the slippery, slimy form of Donald J. Trump onto her boat and…well, it wasn’t pretty. She baked him, she roasted him, she poached him, she broiled him, she grilled him. Most of all, she filleted him. Like the prosecutor she once was, Kamala Harris used precision – and facts, and passion, and That Look – to slice and dice the hulking, wrinkled, flushed form of the Mango Mussolini.

It was beautiful. It was brutal. It wasn’t even close.

Oh, and that childless cat lady, the singer. At debate’s end, Harris won the endorsement of the most-famous, most-loved person in this and several other worlds, Taylor Swift. That, too.

But – sorry, Swifties – Kamala Harris didn’t need your endorsement. She won, indisputably, long before your heroine took to social media. Here’s ten reasons why.

It was her show. Right from the first moment – when she crossed the bluish ABC stage to shake his hand, leaving him looking off-balance and uncertain from the get-go – Harris knew what she wanted to do, and she did it. Polls had told her that she needed to do two things: look and act presidential, and tell Americans more about her and her plan. She did that stuff, with lots of policy bits in between. But she didn’t overwhelm folks with detail, like Professor Obama did in his first debate with Mitt Romney. She was conversational – and she was in control. It was the Kamala Show, with an Insane Asylum as the first guest. He was medicated at the start. But Dr. Harris knew how to throw him off his meds, and she swiftly (sorry) commenced baiting the porcine putative president. She needled him about his former supporters, now supporting her. She needled him about world leaders wanting her, not him. She even needled him about the size of crowds at their respective rallies. That last one was so obvious, so predictable, you could see it coming as far back as the DNC. But he fell for it all anyway, proverbial hook, line and sinker. A sucker is born every minute. But a huckster-sucker? There’s only one of those, and he got his ass handed to him last night in Philly. She spoke to people in their living rooms, right to camera. When the job assignment is getting people to know you, that’s what you’ve got to do, and she did. But you also have to do that when you want to establish a connection – and the polls had told her that many Americans were saying they didn’t really know who she was. So she got to work on that, and reached out to millions. Trump, meanwhile, was your angry, racist uncle at the end of the open bar at the wedding, saying things that made you wish he was back in County jail. He didn’t connect, he was disjointed. She connected. TV is about pictures, I was taught in J-school. And it’s a journalistic catechism I have never forgotten. TV is about emotion. TV is about how you look, not what you say. It’s about how you say something. And – and, yes, I’m campaigning for her, so I’m a bit biased – she looked like a million bucks. He, meanwhile, looked old, his turkey neck quivering, and his mouth resembling a sphincter, with all that that implies. He desperately wanted to rattle her. But she effortlessly kept her cool, and when he said something insane – which was every three seconds, just about – she’d do this arms-crossed, eye-narrowing thing that my Mom used to do when my brothers and I knew that she knew what we did, and she was just enjoying watching us try and wriggle out of it. She brought the facts, however. Look, I’ve prepared Prime Ministers and Premiers and Mayors and leaders for TV debates. As such, I know that you can’t just show up to a debate with a firm chin line and nice smile. You have to know stuff. And she did, she did. In debate prep, you can over-prepare your candidate, and they can end up robotically spitting out statistics and factoids like an algorithm in a suit. But Kamala Harris wasn’t over-prepared – she was prepared just right, as Goldilocks might say. She knew when to deploy facts that would be devastating (on abortion, etc.) and when to deploy facts to get under his spray-tanned skin (on the border, etc.). She knew her stuff. He doesn’t know any stuff. Conspiracy theories showed up, and she didn’t get fazed or flustered. I’ve worked on campaigns for Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In all of that time, I’ve learned one Star Trekkian thing about Donald Trump: he will always go where no politician has gone before. He will say people in Springfield are eating dogs (when, in fact, it’s his fave drug dealer, RFK, who does that). He will accuse migrants of rape (when, in fact, he’s the one he’s been found civilly liable for rape). He will say his opponent is a Marxist (when, in fact, he’s the one who has every Communist dictator on speed dial). Trump says all those things because (a) the mouth-breathers who support him love how it upsets the pointed-headed elites and (b) it throws his opponents off the trail. But Kamala Harris wasn’t thrown off. She’d listen to his demented soundbites, shake her head, smile, and move on. She didn’t take his bait. She showed foreign policy chops, he showed he doesn’t belong back near the nuclear codes. On Israel, on Ukraine, on any number of international flashpoints, Harris sounded moderate, sensible and firm – you know, like a U.S. president is supposed to sound. Trump, meanwhile, just mused about his fondness for dictators, and claimed that he would end all wars. When she asked him how he’d do that, he didn’t say. In fact, when asked by Harris or the moderators about anything at all, he’d whiff the ball. I’ve got “Concepts of a plan,” Trump actually said, thereby giving standup comedians a line to use until the end of time. But on foreign policy – on anything – he has neither a concept nor a clue. (Bonus: I liked that she mentioned his indifference to antisemitic hate. Because he, the Klansman’s son, is.) She came with zingers. “You’re a disgrace.” “Trump abortion bans.” “You sold us out.” “Same old tired playbook.” “You’re a disgrace” (again). All of those zingers – trust me, are plotted and planned long in advance in debate prep. The key is using them when they fit, and making them sound natural. She achieved both, and thereby won the war of the clips. Because – sadly, or not – most voters now form their views about a debate based on clips, not the whole broadcast. And she delivered the lines that the Democratic team knew would win her the war of the clips. We knew, he knew, we all knew: her strategy was to let him talk, and hang himself. He knew, he knew. He’d been warned (that’s what the whole psychodrama about the muted microphones was about). But Trump still jumped into the coffin-sized hole she had dug for him, and he got a shovel, and he kept digging. He thinks he won the presidency the first time by saying whatever pops into his tiny cranium (he’s not entirely wrong about that). But, this time, he lost a second shot at the presidency by putting all of his many shortcomings in the window – when the circus had left town. What’s amazing is that he knew what she wanted him to do, and he did it anyway. Cue the Republican chattering classes, yammering about the moderators, even though Trump got many more minutes to speak. When they attack the moderators, that’s when you know they’ve lost: they’re kvetching about the ref. I’m not saying Donald J. Trump is a racist, a rapist and a convicted criminal – even though, well, he is. Despite (and hopefully not because of) those things, he won the highest office, and looked like he was going to win it again. Last night, a Montreal high school kid – and a big city criminal prosecutor – showed up, and stripped every piece of bark off his tree. By the end, there was nothing left.

Will she win? Yes, she’ll win. It’ll take days, it’ll be close, it’ll be contested, stop the steal, blah blah blah. But she won.

Well done, “Madame President.” All of us like the sound of that.

Childless cat lady Taylor Swift, too.