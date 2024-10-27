Warren — Feature, Musings, Top Ten —10.27.2024 09:09 AM KINSELLACAST 333: Warren gets hardcore with Lilley, Kheiriddin, Mraz, Pierson, Belanger – plus Drug Church, Helmet, Western Addiction, Turnstile 2 Comments Martin Dixon says: October 27, 2024 at 11:32 am On the election date, here is the status of the bill in question. Bill C-65 would amend the Canada Elections Act to increase accessibility in elections and to move the “fixed” election date back one week TO AVOID A CONFLICT WITH DIWALI, at least that is what they are claiming. Odd they didn’t accommodate the Jewish community and their holiday in 2019…oh wait. It has been referred to the procedure and House affairs committee for study, with some parties promising to make amendments. Occam’s razor. As of a few months ago there were 32 Conservatives, 22 Liberals, 19 Bloc Quebecois, six New Democrats and one Independent MP whose pensions are potentially on the line. q.e.d. thinking 32 of them are nor worried in the slightest about an early election. It isn’t like the Liberal caucus did not vote themselves the power to kick out Justin, their dear leader did not let them. That is not how cults work. They had three chances to give themselves the power. Those barking seals deserve their fate. 20:25 in-here are a bunch of them(none of whom I recognize) doing their best barking seal imitation. Guy over Justin’s right shoulder is particularly enthusiastic: https://www.cpac.ca/headline-politics/episode/pm-trudeau–announces-cuts-to-immigration-targets–october-24-2024?id=4444ebf2-736c-41c5-81d9-db70a5bed3b1 Reply Martin Dixon says: October 27, 2024 at 11:40 am Oh and on Apps, I did a google search to see if he was at least reacted to Syl(cabinet Minister in Bill Davis’s government after a great hockey career) and I see he was born in Brantford. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
On the election date, here is the status of the bill in question. Bill C-65 would amend the Canada Elections Act to increase accessibility in elections and to move the “fixed” election date back one week TO AVOID A CONFLICT WITH DIWALI, at least that is what they are claiming. Odd they didn’t accommodate the Jewish community and their holiday in 2019…oh wait. It has been referred to the procedure and House affairs committee for study, with some parties promising to make amendments.
Occam’s razor. As of a few months ago there were 32 Conservatives, 22 Liberals, 19 Bloc Quebecois, six New Democrats and one Independent MP whose pensions are potentially on the line. q.e.d. thinking 32 of them are nor worried in the slightest about an early election.
It isn’t like the Liberal caucus did not vote themselves the power to kick out Justin, their dear leader did not let them. That is not how cults work. They had three chances to give themselves the power. Those barking seals deserve their fate.
20:25 in-here are a bunch of them(none of whom I recognize) doing their best barking seal imitation. Guy over Justin’s right shoulder is particularly enthusiastic:
https://www.cpac.ca/headline-politics/episode/pm-trudeau–announces-cuts-to-immigration-targets–october-24-2024?id=4444ebf2-736c-41c5-81d9-db70a5bed3b1
Oh and on Apps, I did a google search to see if he was at least reacted to Syl(cabinet Minister in Bill Davis’s government after a great hockey career) and I see he was born in Brantford.