Musings —10.27.2024 01:53 PM—
Mood
Ever have one of those days where you feel like the future of NATO, Ukraine, Taiwan, free trade and humanity itself is in the hands of 70 million fucking idiots who want to vote for a racist criminal with dementia?
I’m having one of those days.
Unfortunately, the racist criminal with dementia is the better choice of the two options. The Democrats did this to themselves. One of the greatest self-owns is coming down the pike. Pray for the world.
If the Dems had turfed Biden a year ago, and then held primaries, Harris would have finished, at best, fourth.
Whitmer, Newsom, and Shapiro all would have fared better.