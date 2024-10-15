My latest: the two wars against Canada

Warren — Feature, Musings —

It’s made headlines around the world: Canada’s national government believes that a malign foreign entity – India – engaged in a campaign of intimidation, harassment, assaults and murder against Canadians.

Why, then, has it been so difficult for Canada’s national government to also believe that malign foreign entities — Iran, Hamas, aided and abetted by Russia and China — have also engaged in a campaign of intimidation, harassment, assaults and attempted murder against Canadian Jews?

Because they have. Hamas and its axis are not merely conducting a war against Israel’s democracy. They are engaged in a simultaneous war against Western democracies. Canada included.

It’s not a conspiracy theory. In July, no less than the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, said this: “Iranian government actors have sought to opportunistically take advantage of ongoing protests regarding the war in Gaza, using a playbook we’ve seen other actors use over the years. We have observed actors tied to Iran’s government posing as activists online, seeking to encourage protests, and even providing financial support to protesters.”

It has been “an Iranian campaign,” Haines said, speaking on behalf of the FBI and the entire American intelligence establishment.

That revelation came months after reporting by this newspaper that anti-Israel, pro-Hamas extremists were indeed being paid in a malevolent campaign to cause chaos in Canadian streets, and target Canadian Jews. The participants have been a mix of antisemitic agitators in the Muslim community, radicalized students, and far-Left NGOs and individuals who hate America and Western democracy.

The allegations against India’s regime, meanwhile, are deeply serious. They include assassination plots and acts of violence against members of another religious minority, Canada’s Sikh community. India has denied the allegations, but then hurriedly withdrew six of their diplomats before the RCMP could get the opportunity to question them.

Outstanding reporting by Sam Cooper, Stewart Bell and Mercedes Stephenson has established that Justin Trudeau and his ministers were repeatedly warned about Indian criminal activity on Canadian soil. The record will ultimately show Trudeau and his cabal did nothing about it.

So, too, with the threats and attacks by agents of Hamas, Iran and by violent Marxist extremists in Canada over the past year. Trudeau and his government were warned about all of that, as well. And they again did nothing to stop it.

Consider what Canadian Jews and their allies have experienced since Oct. 7, 2023:

— Schools for young Jewish children being shot up more than once in Montreal and Toronto.

— Firebombing of Jewish businesses, community centres and synagogues across Canada.

— Hospitals, schools, businesses and even entire Jewish neighbourhoods being targeted with vandalism and violence and threats.

— Federally approved organizations like Vancouver’s Samidoun applauding the murder of Jews and unapologetically calling for “death to Canada.”

And on and on and on. Unlike the alleged Indian campaign, the Iranian version only lacks a murder victim. But it has not been for lack of trying. To some observers, it is just a matter of time before a Canadian Jew is slain.

We live in an era where outlaw regimes are aggressively exporting their wars against their enemies to Canada, the United States and other Western democracies. To the likes of India and Iran, national borders are just squiggles on a map. They are disinterested in diplomatic niceties and international law.

All of that is obvious. Less obvious, however, is this:

Canada is finally moving against India for its alleged campaign of terror against Canadians.

Why isn’t Canada also moving against Iran, Hamas et al. for their campaign of terror against Canadian Jews?