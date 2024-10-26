Feature, Musings —10.26.2024 07:24 AM—
My take on the only race that matters
Trump’s hidden advantage is an electoral college that always tilts towards the GOP.
Harris’ hidden advantage is a GOTV effort that will decimate whatever the GOP has.
Why does the latter matter? Because her team is more motivated to beat him than his is to beat her. His team don’t hate Harris the way they hated Clinton.
Her team deeply, deeply hates him. That’s motivation.
On Stephen Colbert, VP Harris was asked if she would do anything different from Boss Biden.
She said No.
This was the moment she lost the presidential election.