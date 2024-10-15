Musings —10.15.2024 10:55 AM—
Samidoun is a terror group
I’ve been saying that for months, and I’ve been daring them to sue me for months. I guess it’ll never happen now!
Yes, now it’s time for THEM to seek legal advice.
Far too late in coming, but a welcome development.
Part of what we saw with their statements and public behaviour was the bubble/silo phenomenon that’s all too common in these days of partisan social media etc. These Samidoun freaks just spent all their time hanging out and listening to freaks who think like they do. Thus probably doesn’t even dawn on them that in a post-9/11 environment, we actually have reasonably robust anti-terrorism statutes etc.
What happened?
Did Samidoun members, or Iran, stop making donations to the Liberal party?