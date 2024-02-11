My latest: why I think (hope, pray) Kamala will win

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Campaigns matter.

That’s the old political truism, anyway. For a long time, politicos have believed that. To them, it’s like hockey: the regular season doesn’t matter, only the playoffs matter. You can be a bum in the regular season, but if you can get your act together in the playoffs, you might end up hoisting the Stanley Cup over your shoulders.

That’s the old political chestnut, anyway. But it sure hasn’t been true in the 2024 U.S. presidential race, has it?

The Democrats’ Kamala Harris has run an excellent campaign. She entered the race late, she hasn’t made any big mistakes (Joe Biden has, however), and she has raised more than $1 billion in a very short time – the biggest fundraising haul in the history of U.S. politics.

The Republicans, meanwhile, have made mistakes aplenty. Childless cat ladies, “island of garbage,” people eating dogs and cats, and on and on. Their candidate, Donald Trump, hasn’t had a great time of it, either: he’s a convicted felon, an adjudicated sexual offender, a twice-impeached President and a serial denier of election results that have been certified by the courts, Congress and his former Vice-President. Oh, and quite a few of the people who worked for him from 2016 to 2020 are voting for Harris.

But you know what? It hasn’t mattered. They’re tied.

Trump isn’t just competitive against Harris – he’s very competitive. Even though the Vice-President has run a solid campaign (and, full disclosure, this writer worked for her on it), and even though Trump has had a less-than-stellar campaign, it hasn’t changed much. The race has been tighter than a tick.

But this writer still thinks Harris will win.

Now, put down your pitchforks and torches, Canadian Trump fans. Hear me out. There’s one reason why Harris is going to win. Not by a landslide, mind you. But by enough to eke out a win the electoral college – likely several days after E-day.

It’s GOTV: get out the vote.

[To read more, subscribe here]