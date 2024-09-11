Warren — Musings —11.09.2024 12:09 PM Torn Is Trump a fascist? I’m torn. If he isn’t, it’s good. We don’t need more fascist leaders. If he is, it’s going to teach the millions of Americans who voted for him a very painful lesson. Which is also good. 1 Comment Sean says: November 9, 2024 at 9:17 pm I think he is a fascist but it is an unintentional default philosophical position. But I also think he doesn’t understand fascism and neither do his supporters. The key thing is that he isn’t serious about doing anything and I suspect he’ll lose interest in the job very quickly just like he did 8 years ago. There is a lot of talk that he is more prepared this time. I don’t buy any of it. Even if he is, the public service is equally and perhaps more prepared to ignore him and his staff and just run the country behind his back, deliberately excluding any input from the White House. Trumps second term will have nothing to do with pulling out of Ukraine / NATO, deportations, tax breaks etc….. It will all be about swindling the tax payer and his own supporters because that’s all they care about. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
I think he is a fascist but it is an unintentional default philosophical position. But I also think he doesn’t understand fascism and neither do his supporters. The key thing is that he isn’t serious about doing anything and I suspect he’ll lose interest in the job very quickly just like he did 8 years ago. There is a lot of talk that he is more prepared this time. I don’t buy any of it. Even if he is, the public service is equally and perhaps more prepared to ignore him and his staff and just run the country behind his back, deliberately excluding any input from the White House. Trumps second term will have nothing to do with pulling out of Ukraine / NATO, deportations, tax breaks etc….. It will all be about swindling the tax payer and his own supporters because that’s all they care about.