2024, so long

Warren — Feature, Musings —

2024.

Ungood: first full year without a parent. Lost Roxy. Lost only campaign worked on. Lost friends and family member to the dark side. Anguished over antisemitism that was everywhere.

Good: great kids – law school, golf pro, happy Haligonian. E, amazing and brilliant. Wrote book for Penguin Random House, out in 2025. Doing a big global documentary, also out next year. 52 more podcasts. Worked for Kamala, proud of it. Got Tommy. Daisy turned 18, more successful than ever. Big gig at the Bovine; recorded some not-bad punk music. Painted, got a bit better. Healthy. Wrote for scrappy tabloid who don’t censor me. Israel, NYC, Jamaica, Maine.

Feel pretty lucky. Feel blessed. Here’s hoping your 2025 is blessed, too. Keep fighting for the light.