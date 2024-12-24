A gift of the Magi (and Roxy)

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Here’s a Christmas tale.

O. Henry is one of my favorite writers (anyone who reads my stuff will know how much he influenced me). And one of his best-known stories is The Gift of the Magi.

If you haven’t read it, I’m not going to give the story away. Suffice to say it’s about a couple at Christmas, and the gifts they gave each other. The gifts were connected.

This year, I told E. I didn’t want anything, other than something artistic by her. Something creative. I was going to do likewise, but I didn’t tell her that.

Tonight, after Mass, we exchanged presents. What you see on top is the big one she gave me. What you see below is the big one I gave her. We were both very surprised.

It’s a Gift of the Magi thing, with Roxy at the center. Which is kind of perfect, and a perfect Christmas story, too.

So, a merry Christmas to all – and to all a good night!