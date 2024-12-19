B’nai Brith demands the truth

On November 4, 2024, B’nai Brith discovered that Library and Archives Canada will not release Part II of the 1986 Deschênes Commission’s report on Nazi war criminals. This goes against the Government of Canada’s commitment to open Holocaust-related archives, as outlined in the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) Stockholm Declaration.

Today, B’nai Brith appealed the decision to the Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada. To support the appeal, B’nai Brith has organized a joint statement backed by a wide range of supporters from Canada and around the world.