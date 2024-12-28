My latest: 2024’s big losers

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Said the famous socicultural expert, with typical insight and perspicacity : “I don’t like parties past 2 a.m. Then it’s all losers and weirdos.”

The expert, of course, is socialite Paris Hilton, who knows whereof she speaks. Her wisdom about losers applies, with particularity, to one Justin Pierre James Trudeau, Canada’s 23rd Prime Minister and – the way things are looking – the guy who is going to reduce the once-great Liberal Party of Canada to extinction. Paris knows losers when she sees them, and Justin is a big one: he’s stayed way, way too long at the party.

And that’s why, when crafting a year-end column about political losers, it’s pretty hard to come up with one in which Justin Trudeau doesn’t fill every single spot. That’s because the Canadian Liberal Party leader is concluding 2024 in worse shape than just about any politico in Western democracy.

He’s the Number One Loser, but there are other contenders for the list. Herewith and hereupon, here they are:

1. Justin Trudeau: He survived the Aga Khan, Grope-gate, blackface, WE, SNC Lavalin and innumerable scandals. He survived myriad broken promises, too, from Indigenous reconciliation to balanced budgets to electoral reform. He got elected or re-elected every single time (way to go, Canadians). But now, finally and praise the Lord, it feels like the Boy Blunder’s goose finally cooked: he is ending 2024 as the year’s top loser because his cult’s second-in-command, Chrystia Freeland, decided she would drink no more of the Liberal-red Kool Aid. Trudeau now faces a full-on caucus revolt, and a country that finds him revolting. He’s done like dinner and will leave – which means that Brian Lilley and several others will have to buy me dinner!

