My latest: 2024’s political winners

Warren — Feature, Musings —

For many politicians and political parties, 2024 was a horrible, awful, nasty, no-good year.

Incumbent politicians and political parties, that is. The year 2024 was the worst year ever – ever – for incumbents, the political scientists tell us. Either they all lost ground, or they plain old lost. It was nasty, brutish and (sometimes) short-sighted.

The reasons are myriad and multiple, as they always are. But topping the list are the surging cost of living, and the surging numbers of migrants. Both issues made voters cranky, everywhere. (Elites, too. Voters got really mad at the elites.)

All of this was very good news for politicians or a political parties challenging incumbents. All they needed to do is maintain a pulse, most of the time, and they’d win.

That’s the big caveat attached to this year’s “winners” list. They may be political winners, but – in many cases – they didn’t actually earn it. They just had to show up and be the anti-incumbent.

1. Pierre Poilievre: Poll after poll show the Conservative Party dramatically ahead of Justin Trudeau’s Liberals. Interestingly, poll after poll also showed more voter enthusiasm for the Conservative Party than for the Conservative Party’s leader. That may be because voters don’t really know Poilievre, yet. Or, it maybe they do, and they find the Mr. Angry stuff wearying. It doesn’t really matter, however: at this point, Poilievre is going to win the biggest majority in event Canadian history. Which makes him a big winner.

[To read more, subscribe here]