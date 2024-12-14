My latest: Captain Canada, take a bow

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Picture a schoolyard.



Donald Trump is there. He’s the schoolyard bully. He calls the other kids names, he threatens them, he pushes them around. Sometimes, he even hits them, for no apparent reason.



Other kids are in the playground. They’re from all over. There’s Justin Trudeau from Ottawa, and Francois Legault from Quebec, and Danielle Smith from Alberta. And the newer kid, Doug Ford from Ontario.



One day, Donald again threatens the other kids. He says he’s going to take away the stuff that belongs to them. He says he’s going to hurt them and their families. He says he’s going to do all these things because the other kids are bad. Not him.



Danielle and Francois immediately cozy up to Donald. “You’re right, Donald,” they say, in small voices. “We’re bad. We’ll do whatever you want. Just don’t hurt us.”



Justin, who also has a rich Dad and thinks he’s always right, tries a slightly different approach. “I’m going to come to your place and bring pizza and your favourite drink, Donald,” he says. “And you can make fun of me as much as you want.”



The newer kid, Doug Ford, watches all of this. He shakes his head. He then walks over to Donald Trump, eye to eye, and says: “Stop bullying us.”



And then he slugs Donald Trump in the nose.

