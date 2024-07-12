my latest: Saturday people, Sunday people

Warren — Feature, Musings —

On Google, the listing for the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne, Australia, now says: “Temporarily closed.”

But that’s not quite true, is it? It’s closed for good. At 4:10 a.m. on Friday, the synagogue was set on fire while some Orthodox worshippers were still inside. They got out in time, thank God, but the Adass Israel Synagogue is now gone. All that remains is some charred bits of wood, and some religious texts, reduced to nothingness.

The synagogue was at the sunny corner of Glen Eira Avenue and Oak Grove in Melbourne’s Ripponlea neighborhood. It’s a nice neighbourhood, by all accounts.

Pretty much everyone in political office swiftly offered lots of thoughts and prayers, and the police have said predictable things about the two men who destroyed the synagogue. (They were wearing masks, surprise surprise.)

What struck me, however, was something else: how much the Adams Israel Synagogue looks like other places of worship in so many other places – Synagogue Brunnenstraße in Berlin, Mordechai Navi Synagogue in Armenia, Oldenburg Synagogue in Vienna, the Rouen Synagogue, and on and on.

Schara Tzedeck synagogue in Vancouver, too, along with Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue in Montreal, and quite a few in Toronto. The synangogues are architecturally dissimilar, but they all have lots of tall fences and security cameras. All of them.

Here’s how they are similar: all of them have been firebombed, or set on fire, since October 7, 2023. All of the ones named, above, and too many others to list here. And, guess what? You would have needed a magnifying glass to find a mention of the Melbourne synagogue fire in Canadian media the next day.

As such, we have reached that point where actual news is no longer news. That is, something that is disturbing has become less disturbing – because it happens so often. That’s what we have observed with attacks on Jews, and Jewish places of worship, in the 428 days since Hamas slaughtered 1,200 Jews in Israel on October 7: evil has become banal, per Hannah Arendt.

Why? Why has it become so difficult to rouse people from their slumber, when places dedicated to love are being set ablaze – in the above cases, literally? Why?

[To read more, subscribe here.]