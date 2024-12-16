Feature, Musings —12.16.2024 10:49 AM—
My latest: take that, Prime Minister “Feminist”
Chrystia Freeland, Liberal leadership candidate.
There can be no other rational explanation for why the former finance minister is sticking around. None. Having fired a rocket directly at Justin Trudeau first thing Monday morning, she has now cleared the way for a run at the Liberal Party leadership.
And, make no mistake, she fired that rocket right at Trudeau’s credibility, and left his claims to be a “feminist” and a prudent administrator in tatters.
Wrote Freeland: “Our country today faces a grave challenge. The incoming administration in the United States is pursuing a policy of aggressive economic nationalism, including a threat of 25 per cent tariffs. We need to take that threat extremely seriously.
“That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war. That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill-afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment …That means working in good faith and humility with the Premiers of the provinces and territories of our great and diverse country, and building a true Team Canada response.”
“Costly political gimmicks!” Them’s fighting’ words, folks.
Freeland hit a bullseye, too. The markets dropped after her announcement — and, more critically, her planned lockup for reporters to go through the Fall Economic Statement was delayed, likely permanently.
Now, if Mark Carney joins Trudeau’s cabinet, it will be analogous not just to jumping on the deck of the Titanic — it will be like jumping onto a Titanic whose deck is ablaze, and which has a bubonic plague outbreak, too.
In official Ottawa, the most important part of any letter is the second-to-last line. Here’s what it is in Freeland’s declaration of war on Trudeau and his cabal: “I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues as a Liberal Member of Parliament, and I am committed to running again for my seat in Toronto in the next federal election.”
When Finance Minister John Turner broke with Pierre Trudeau, he left Ottawa and returned to a top-rung Bay Street law firm (where I was, full disclosure, a partner). He returned to run for the Liberal leadership in 1984, but his days away had made him rusty. He was prime minister for just 79 days.
So, when Paul Martin left, he stuck around, as Freeland plans to do — and plotted more or less openly against Jean Chretien. He won the leadership and became prime minister for the next three years.
Freeland is a woman and a Westerner. She is bilingual. She has been a journalist, and has held every major position in the federal government. While she will be tagged with many of the Trudeau government’s least-popular policies, she will also be campaigning more or less from the outside, now with some credibility. And, in the House of Commons, she will every day be a painful visual reminder of the failure of Trudeau’s government — and his “feminism.”
In the past week, Chrystia Freeland had been meeting with very senior Liberals to discuss her options. The advice, overwhelmingly, was to push back. Stop letting Trudeau humiliate you in public, they said. Quit. She has now done just that.
This is a government falling apart before our eyes, folks. If he had any sense, any self-awareness, Justin Trudeau would know that he has to go, too.
Somewhere, Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott are smiling. And nodding their heads.
Freeland did the only thing she could have done. It would have been a colossal failure on her part to stay in Cabinet. Trudeau probably offered her Veterans’ Affairs or something much below her current status. She is well placed to take next steps and if she wins her seat in 2025, very few people would be able to impede a leadership run.
Singh isn’t eligible to get his HoC golden pension until February 2025. Hold the popcorn until then.
Resigning doesn’t wash away Freeland’s sins. She will be forever known as one of the PM’s chief enablers. I think those would be rueful smiles on Ms Raybould and Ms Philpott’s faces. Where were you, sister, when…
Not so fast.
Freeland spent the last 9 years defending every move Trudeau made, including those against the aforementioned female MPs. Finally standing up and claiming to have had a miraculous conversion would make even Saul himself skeptical.
Bingo. Freeland has temporarily detached herself from the stench of the Trudeau regime, but that is a fleeting moment of saintliness.
It will not take long for the opposition to (rightly) remind everyone of the waste this government has laid to the Canadian economy, and reputation, over the past decade. And Ms. Freeland had a very active hand in all of it.
Her condescending demeanour has also not made her many fans outside of loyal Liberal supporters, or “feminists” who vote for someone’s gender rather than their qualifications. If she has designs on the leadership – which she may well get – I as a Conservative am very happy because she will ride that plague-infested burning Liberal ship right down to the ocean floor.
Freeland has a snowball’s chance in hell of winning an election, unfortunately. Her political instincts (the “Disney+” comments; talking about taking the subway in PEI; going to an pricer grocery store to announce the grocery store rebate) are too poor and it’s hard to not see her as another Hilary Clinton or Kamala Harris type candidate; objectively wicked smart and competent but a policy wonk that struggles with connecting with average voters.
Also, while it is true that she did grow up in Alberta, like Mark Carney (who’s a Northwest Territories boy himself) their elite Harvard/Oxford educations and their cosmopolitan city dwelling lifestyles in New York and London respectively cancel out those roots.
I will give Freeland credit though for this being the final straw. One can image Katie Telford (like one of the characters in the signature song from the musical “Wicked”) informing Freeland of the PM’s decision to shuffle her out of finance:
Telford: “You can still be [in the cabinet]. What you’ve worked, and waited for. You can have all you ever wanted…”
Freeland: “I know. But I don’t want it. No; I can’t want it anymore. Something has changed within me, something is not the same. I’m tired of playing by the rules of someone else’s game. Too late for second guessing; too late to go back to sleep. It’s time to trust my instincts, close my eyes and leap. I think I’ll try defying gravity.”
I think Freeland would make a great prime minister, it’s just that she isn’t a spectacular politician. She has the brains and values, but I’ve never been a fan of her delivery – I just don’t know if she’s likeable enough for the top job, but she has the brains and values.
There is something forced about her delivery.
Not sure about the values part of the equation – after all, she stuck with Trudeau for this long.
As for her delivery, you have put it very gently to say she’s not “likeable”. More bluntly, most times when she speaks it sounds like she has disdain for everyone to whom she is speaking, and that her overall view is that the proletariat class couldn’t possibly be as brilliant as she is. Condescending in the utmost.
Now it’s time for Trudeau to resign and allow a leadership contest – The only chance they have to win, or at least prevent a conservative majority is to elect a new leader – Time for Trudeau to write his memoirs – he’s young enough he can make a comeback in ten years – maybe the publics mood will change by then.
Somebody close to Trudeau has to sit him down, and explain to him that the best thing he can do for his legacy, for the country – for the party – is to resign and allow for a leadership contest – he has to see this himself I can’t believe he hasn’t resigned yet.
I personally think he’s still high on his own supply from the 2015 election and its immediate aftermath. The adulation, the Selfies with adoring fans etc. What he never realized (and a lot of his core supporters have the same blind spot) is that 2015 was a classic throw-the-bums-out election. And that his victory had a lot more to do with hatred of Harper than love of JT.
But all throw-the-bums-out elections result in (a) a fairly exaggerated honeymoon period and (b) the winner and the winner’s supporters overestimating both the size and the nature of their actual mandate. This is at the heart of JT’s problem — he just can’t let go of that 2015 drug high.
She’s a bit of a turd. After he cupped her face and lovely looked into her eyes to bestow his blessing and she like the rest of the women turned on him. Just terrible. ( read sarcasm)
As his father did with John Turner — can’t get along with a halfway responsible Finance Minister because it is not in the Trudeau DNA to give a flying fuck about fiscal responsibility. Note that JT has done his father one better/one worse by irretrievably alienating not one but two Finance Ministers (Morneau and Freeland) on account of being a fiscal reprobate.
My problem with Freeland – she’s all steak and no sizzle. Not much of a politician, you know, she’s very bright, straightforward and honest – not much of a politician – you know she might do well against the prince of poison.
I can’t add too much more to what has already been said. I guess those the see themselves as potential LPC leaders are making sure they get out while the getting is good (before the potential shellacking during the next general election that seems more certain every day). As I recall, (and will certainly stand corrected should Mr Kinsella indicates so), the LPC follows a leader from Quebec with a leader from somewhere else in the TROC. If so, Ms Freeland would certainly seem to be a frontrunner.
Watching the talking heads and I see a guy I went to school with, and I’m just shocked that he’s presented as an expert, and we are to assume he has opinions anybody cares about – Wow – puts it all in perspective
the lesson, folks, is that you can be the worst at what you do, but if you suck the right way you’ll be on tv – what a joke – i laugh and cry all at once
PMJT, no longer in control, flailing away.
A lonely guy, who refuses to accept reality.
Nowhere man, please listen …
It’s a story with so many sides to it. Trudeau the “feminist” shits on another woman, yes that is a story. But, Christia Freeland is no Jody Wison-Raybould nor Jane Philpott.
I’ve been cringing every time one of my can’t vote for anyone but liberals friends (I do have some koolaid drinkers who are friends) departs from the argument they can’t win me over about Castro’s son they bring say what about Christia to which I benn saying, They are the same person.
If liberals can do no better than Freeland, Joly or Carney they may as well go to bat one more time with Trudeau.
Look folks, my dad shook hands with everyone the liberals ran from King to Chretien. This is NOT the liberal party of my parents generation – that party was mortally wounded in the Chretien Martin wars. It died under the Dion Rae Ignatieff triumvirate.
These people were all candidates for the cult of personality that is Trudeau.
If you voted for Trudeau the first time you were simply tired of Harper. If you voted for Trudeau a second or third time, you were not listening to the tide of anger his character has been not that much better than orange man bad.
IN my opinion If you vote for any of the current Liberal leadership contenders (barring a dark horse carrying a white knight entry that no one is seeing coming) you simply care more about your team winning than you do about your country..