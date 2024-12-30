12.30.2024 04:22 PM

Sixteen per cent

At moments like this, I think back to the days when Liberals told me I was wrong about Justin Trudeau and that I should join their movement. And I smile.

  1. Martin Dixon says:
    December 30, 2024 at 5:28 pm

    Wow-I wonder what that is in seat counts.

  2. Martin Dixon says:
    December 30, 2024 at 5:32 pm

    Ok-just found the prediction-6 seats. I have questions for the folks in those ridings.

