Musings —12.30.2024 04:22 PM—
Sixteen per cent
At moments like this, I think back to the days when Liberals told me I was wrong about Justin Trudeau and that I should join their movement. And I smile.
Musings —12.30.2024 04:22 PM—
At moments like this, I think back to the days when Liberals told me I was wrong about Justin Trudeau and that I should join their movement. And I smile.
Wow-I wonder what that is in seat counts.
Ok-just found the prediction-6 seats. I have questions for the folks in those ridings.