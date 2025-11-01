Musings —01.11.2025 10:16 AM—
Dear Christy letter
Dear Christy Clark:
Here is what you should’ve said.
• Yeah. I got a Tory membership to stop Poilievre. I think he’d be a disaster for Canada. Still do.
• The Tories may or may not have a copy of it. I don’t care either way. They never sent me one, which testifies to their incompetence.
• Someone is playing games. I don’t know who, and I don’t care about that either. But I can tell they’re scared. They should be. I love being underestimated.
Anyway. Woulda coulda shoulda. Too late now.
I haven’t talked to her in a decade. Thought she would’ve been ready for an obvious question like that.
But man oh man, that was a big self-own. May be fatal.
Sincerely,
Etc.