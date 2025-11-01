01.11.2025 10:16 AM

Dear Christy letter

Dear Christy Clark:

Here is what you should’ve said.

Yeah. I got a Tory membership to stop Poilievre. I think he’d be a disaster for Canada. Still do. 
• The Tories may or may not have a copy of it. I don’t care either way. They never sent me one, which testifies to their incompetence.
• Someone is playing games. I don’t know who, and I don’t care about that either. But I can tell they’re scared. They should be. I love being underestimated.

Anyway. Woulda coulda shoulda. Too late now.

I haven’t talked to her in a decade. Thought she would’ve been ready for an obvious question like that.

But man oh man, that was a big self-own. May be fatal.

Sincerely,

Etc.

