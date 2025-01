Warren — Musings —

Here’s what’s going to happen.

1. Prorogation request: granted.

2. Trudeau resigns, Libs go up a bit.

3. Leadership race. Libs go up more.

4. New leader, honeymoon. Libs go up more.

5. Election call, fast, to capitalize on it. Libs…

Win? Doubt it. Depends on 4 and 5.