Warren — Musings —03.09.2025 07:10 AM Happy b-day, E. 2 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: March 9, 2025 at 11:33 am E., I know I can count on you to keep that guy in line. Happy Birthday! Reply EsterHazyWasALoser says: March 9, 2025 at 2:54 pm Happy Birthday and many happy returns E. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
E.,
I know I can count on you to keep that guy in line. Happy Birthday!
Happy Birthday and many happy returns E.