Warren — Musings —03.08.2025 12:21 PM Israel. Calanit flowers. For sale. 1 Comment Ronald O'Dowd says: March 8, 2025 at 8:14 pm Warren, Breathtakingly beautiful land in God’s eyes and yet so reminiscent of Flanders Fields. Good once again in the everlasting fight against evil. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Warren,
Breathtakingly beautiful land in God’s eyes and yet so reminiscent of Flanders Fields. Good once again in the everlasting fight against evil.