Warren — Feature, Musings —03.08.2025 04:06 PM KINSELLACAST 352: Calgary Grit Dan Arnold on the shiny new Liberal era! With Kheiriddin, Lilley and Mraz – plus Galaxie 500, Tunde Adebimpe, Califone, The Concretes and more! 30 Comments Martin Dixon says: March 8, 2025 at 7:24 pm There is no such thing as a bad cover of Ceremony. This one is pretty pretty good too: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uJXbQfSzz0 You actually made me look when you said you voted Liberal/NDP/Tory/Tory. Reply Martin Dixon says: March 8, 2025 at 7:53 pm I am the partner in charge of the IT department at our firm and it took me 45 minutes to get verified after a lot of struggles. I had an argument with someone that said that Ford’s early election was an example of voter suppression but they said the Liberal leadership voting rules were easy peasy. Nonsense. The baby boomers that want to keep the grift going under Art had a hard time voting. No question. I am nervous about the polls but I always am. But far from in panic mode. It remains to be seen if Art will win. Reply Martin Dixon says: March 9, 2025 at 9:08 am The Concretes’ track is a banger. Was familiar with: https://youtu.be/dw8y8uDrgR4?si=AFfmn_1ge8sNm1_7 Lots of inconvenient stuff in here: https://archive.ph/C0yj5 “Dimitry Khmelnitsky, head of accounting at Veritas Investment Research, is critical of both the financing and the accounting. “Brookfield is using their own related party insurance companies as a vehicle to offload assets, during what seem to be challenging markets, and at relatively high valuations,” he says.” Now to be fair, this complicated structure was basically the brainchild of Jack Cockwell, the Bronfmans’ brilliant beancouter and another beancounter, Bruce Flatt, who has stepped into his shoes. Carney is no doubt just the help. Although you can add Jack Cockwell to the list of billionaires who have contributed the maximum to Art’s campaign. Couple of Flatts from Bruce’s hometown of Winnipeg have also contributed the max. I am sure that is just a coincidence. Billionaires of the world unite! Lots of stuff online about Brookfield’s offshore investments. BIP has to issues their T5013s by the end of the month but the details are online. https://bip.brookfield.com/sites/bip-brookfield-ir/files/Brookfield-BIP-IR-V2/2024/distribution-matrix-q4-2024-brokers-v3.pdf They paid $1.62 US per unit in 2024. 53% of that was from Bermudian entities and 12.51% was a return of capital. The return of capital is also from Bermuda and it is particularly attractive because it is not taxable. It just reduces your adjusted cost base. This is exactly the same play as the Income Trust tax dodge that Flaherty shut down in 2006. BIP earns the money tax free in Bermuda and then distributes some of it as a return of capital which remains tax free until you sell the unit and then you get favourable capital gains treatment on the sale. It is hilarious that these billionaires who are backing Art have managed to pull enough strings to convince folks that Pierre is the guy that is in the pocket of the rich. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 9, 2025 at 12:47 pm Martin, The high worth monied class and elites of elites are for the Elitist’sEliteTM. No surprise there. And the fix is already in to get their guy across the finish line. Then will come their massive oppo campaign against Pierre. So, uncomfortable times are ahead for those of us who are CPC members or who support the CPC. Hopefully, this thing isn’t slipping away. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 9, 2025 at 1:05 pm Warren, I’m glad Trudeau will finally be gone. In my case, SNC Lavalin did it for me. No charges came after that one. I quit the Liberals in disgust and will never return. As for those Liberal breatheren who came after my family, well, you can all go fuck yourselves. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 9, 2025 at 1:13 pm Warren, I hope we hear more from Arnold in the future. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 9, 2025 at 1:22 pm Warren, Simply put, Chrétien and Kinsella go out for a beer. The ballot question becomes, who do voters want C. and K. to have that beer with? Carney or Poilièvre? It’s all about likeability. The one who is least likable will lose the election, and right now, that person could be either one of them. Reply Douglas+W says: March 9, 2025 at 6:15 pm Ronald, Carney won’t have to do much once the writ is dropped. He’ll sit back and watch MSM pounce on every minor Poilièvre misstep, which will be totally blown out of proportion each and every time. This ain’t going to be a fair fight. Far from it Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 10, 2025 at 7:28 pm Douglas, Bang on. Reply Curious+V says: March 9, 2025 at 7:40 pm I think that person is Carney. With his easy manor, and commanding such a breadth of knowledge – people don’t want to hang around with a nasty guy who talks at them, rather than with them. Reply Martin Dixon says: March 10, 2025 at 8:15 am I am always in it for the jokes. Do you REALLY think that a guy that has the backing of pretty well every old money billionaire in the country is talking with you? Really? I have news. That is hilarious. And I actually laughed out loud at this from The Line Editor today: “Compounding the problem is that Carney is positioning himself as an ideological pivot from the Trudeau era. In his speech on Sunday night, he spoke of ending the “consumer-facing” carbon tax (yes, we noted the precise language) and reversing the capital gains tax hike — lines that generated a hilarious shower of applause from the Liberal partisans who would gladly have condemned any of us as monstrous climate change deniers and shills for the rich for espousing those positions like 45 minutes before the results were announced. Politics is a drug, man.” Can you remember what you were saying 45 minutes ago Curious? I am sure we can find the receipts right on this site. And the plastered smile on Justin’s face when the camera panned to him after he threw those two policies under the bus was gold. The other hilarious quote was when Art said Pierre had never met a payroll. He almost took a beat when he said it. Likely thinking did that kid in the short pants REALLY write that. Because he knows he certainly hasn’t.Note to self-need to fire that kid. Again from The Line Editor: “Carney spun much straw about Poilievre’s lifetime in politics, noting that he’d never had to make a payroll. Which is true — except, as far as we can tell, Carney’s never had to make a payroll in any meaningful sense, either. Without attempting to diminish the role of the governor of various national banks, Carney’s never had to stress about laying off all the single mothers in his employ because his company didn’t sell enough widgets this quarter.” No matter who wins, watching Art is going to be quite funny. Reply Warren says: March 10, 2025 at 10:05 am Why do you call him Art Reply Martin Dixon says: March 10, 2025 at 10:42 am Someone else did and I just thought it was funny: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Art_Carney Martin Dixon says: March 10, 2025 at 10:47 am I guess not as funny as this nickname though. https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/kinsella-francois-philippe-champagne-aka-franky-bubbles-key-to-liberals-avoiding-extinction Curious+V says: March 10, 2025 at 11:47 am I was just asking myself the same thing – what’s with calling him art? Ronald O'Dowd says: March 9, 2025 at 1:51 pm Warren, Momentum will come from NDP-inclined women. They will decide the election. If they mostly stick with Jagmeet, the CPC wins. If they move massively to the Liberals, then the LPC wins. As simple as that. Reply Curious+V says: March 9, 2025 at 7:42 pm And, Ronald, it looks like they’ll move to Carney because Pierre is the antithesis of their preferred leader – had you chosen Charest, no offence, you’d be in a much better position right now. He’s a dignified person, and an adult – the opposite of Poilievre. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 10, 2025 at 7:32 pm Curious, NDP women wouldn’t move to Pierre if God asked them to. Case closed. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 9, 2025 at 2:15 pm John, Trump will never impose sanctions on Russia. He’s already bought and paid for by Putin. The RC in Moscow did it. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 9, 2025 at 2:20 pm Warren, Got to face facts as painful as they may be: without full-throated support for Ukraine from the Americans, Ukraine can’t and won’t win this war. What a horrible end result. Putin will eventually overrun Ukraine. And then he turns his attention to the rest of Eastern Europe. WWIII, here it comes. Reply Douglas+W says: March 9, 2025 at 6:19 pm Ronald, Ukraine has been reduced to rubble. Which is why all of Ukraine holds zero interest to Putin. Putin is far more interested in advancing BRICS. This has the West worried, as it should be Reply Gilbert says: March 10, 2025 at 4:10 am He turns his attention to the rest of Europe? President Putin isn’t suicidal. I doubt he’ll do that. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 10, 2025 at 7:40 pm From Polskie Radio: “Russia appears to be preparing for a fresh military mobilization near the borders of Baltic states and Finland, according to satellite images published by Polish news portal Onet on Monday.” “The data suggest thousands of Russian troops, aircraft, and naval units are stationed roughly 250 km east of Finland’s capital, Helsinki.” “Experts warn that Moscow’s maneuvers could be aimed at seizing Poland’s 65-kilometer land corridor with Lithuania, known as the Suwałki Gap.” “Control of this narrow stretch—bordered by Russia’s Kaliningrad enclave and Belarus—would significantly undermine NATO’s ability to reinforce the Baltic states by land, leaving maritime routes as the only option for supplies and troop movements.” Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 9, 2025 at 6:56 pm Warren, The Canada Post ap loses big. Carney, on the other hand, wins big. Reply Curious+V says: March 9, 2025 at 7:48 pm The question, my friends, as has been made clear by most every pundit I hear is who is the best person to deal with Trump Carney is very very bright, and an economics whiz, with a history of navigating crisis, and global connections – he is what we need and it’s obvious Pierre Poilievre – he wants to emulate everything Trump does, and he’ll sell us out – nobody wants that Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 10, 2025 at 7:42 pm Curious…anyone who would sell us out can’t win an election so Pierre definitely won’t be doing that. Reply Wink Dinkerson says: March 9, 2025 at 10:35 pm New liberal leader elected, NDP shores the liberals up as the NDP numbers arr tanking. Parliment is prorogued till summer till hopefully numbers improve for a majority. IMHO Reply Gilbert says: March 10, 2025 at 4:13 am Mark Carney is an extremely boring speaker. That should help the Conservatives. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 10, 2025 at 6:25 am Warren, Agree with you. The Liberals will go in days, not weeks. Reply Martin Dixon says: March 10, 2025 at 8:21 am The 120 day nonsense for his financial disclosure is nuts. Here is the form. There are a bunch of his beancounters rubbing their hands with glee at the billing opportunity if Art thinks it will take that long. https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.ourcommons.ca/Content/Committee/402/PROC/Reports/RP3630145/402_PROC_Rpt02/Binder1_AllFilesE.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiSn5zXv_-LAxU2vokEHdJbJrcQFnoECBUQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3yeh3dfD0v4f7r_bDnOd6y I will do it for 1.00 and start working on it today. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
There is no such thing as a bad cover of Ceremony. This one is pretty pretty good too:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uJXbQfSzz0
You actually made me look when you said you voted Liberal/NDP/Tory/Tory.
I am the partner in charge of the IT department at our firm and it took me 45 minutes to get verified after a lot of struggles. I had an argument with someone that said that Ford’s early election was an example of voter suppression but they said the Liberal leadership voting rules were easy peasy. Nonsense. The baby boomers that want to keep the grift going under Art had a hard time voting. No question.
I am nervous about the polls but I always am. But far from in panic mode.
It remains to be seen if Art will win.
The Concretes’ track is a banger. Was familiar with:
https://youtu.be/dw8y8uDrgR4?si=AFfmn_1ge8sNm1_7
Lots of inconvenient stuff in here:
https://archive.ph/C0yj5
“Dimitry Khmelnitsky, head of accounting at Veritas Investment Research, is critical of both the financing and the accounting. “Brookfield is using their own related party insurance companies as a vehicle to offload assets, during what seem to be challenging markets, and at relatively high valuations,” he says.”
Now to be fair, this complicated structure was basically the brainchild of Jack Cockwell, the Bronfmans’ brilliant beancouter and another beancounter, Bruce Flatt, who has stepped into his shoes. Carney is no doubt just the help. Although you can add Jack Cockwell to the list of billionaires who have contributed the maximum to Art’s campaign. Couple of Flatts from Bruce’s hometown of Winnipeg have also contributed the max. I am sure that is just a coincidence. Billionaires of the world unite!
Lots of stuff online about Brookfield’s offshore investments. BIP has to issues their T5013s by the end of the month but the details are online.
https://bip.brookfield.com/sites/bip-brookfield-ir/files/Brookfield-BIP-IR-V2/2024/distribution-matrix-q4-2024-brokers-v3.pdf
They paid $1.62 US per unit in 2024. 53% of that was from Bermudian entities and 12.51% was a return of capital. The return of capital is also from Bermuda and it is particularly attractive because it is not taxable. It just reduces your adjusted cost base. This is exactly the same play as the Income Trust tax dodge that Flaherty shut down in 2006. BIP earns the money tax free in Bermuda and then distributes some of it as a return of capital which remains tax free until you sell the unit and then you get favourable capital gains treatment on the sale.
It is hilarious that these billionaires who are backing Art have managed to pull enough strings to convince folks that Pierre is the guy that is in the pocket of the rich.
Martin,
The high worth monied class and elites of elites are for the Elitist’sEliteTM. No surprise there. And the fix is already in to get their guy across the finish line. Then will come their massive oppo campaign against Pierre. So, uncomfortable times are ahead for those of us who are CPC members or who support the CPC. Hopefully, this thing isn’t slipping away.
Warren,
I’m glad Trudeau will finally be gone. In my case, SNC Lavalin did it for me. No charges came after that one. I quit the Liberals in disgust and will never return.
As for those Liberal breatheren who came after my family, well, you can all go fuck yourselves.
Warren,
I hope we hear more from Arnold in the future.
Warren,
Simply put, Chrétien and Kinsella go out for a beer. The ballot question becomes, who do voters want C. and K. to have that beer with? Carney or Poilièvre? It’s all about likeability. The one who is least likable will lose the election, and right now, that person could be either one of them.
Ronald,
Carney won’t have to do much once the writ is dropped.
He’ll sit back and watch MSM pounce on every minor Poilièvre misstep, which will be totally blown out of proportion each and every time.
This ain’t going to be a fair fight.
Far from it
Douglas,
Bang on.
I think that person is Carney. With his easy manor, and commanding such a breadth of knowledge – people don’t want to hang around with a nasty guy who talks at them, rather than with them.
I am always in it for the jokes. Do you REALLY think that a guy that has the backing of pretty well every old money billionaire in the country is talking with you? Really? I have news. That is hilarious.
And I actually laughed out loud at this from The Line Editor today:
“Compounding the problem is that Carney is positioning himself as an ideological pivot from the Trudeau era. In his speech on Sunday night, he spoke of ending the “consumer-facing” carbon tax (yes, we noted the precise language) and reversing the capital gains tax hike — lines that generated a hilarious shower of applause from the Liberal partisans who would gladly have condemned any of us as monstrous climate change deniers and shills for the rich for espousing those positions like 45 minutes before the results were announced. Politics is a drug, man.”
Can you remember what you were saying 45 minutes ago Curious? I am sure we can find the receipts right on this site.
And the plastered smile on Justin’s face when the camera panned to him after he threw those two policies under the bus was gold.
The other hilarious quote was when Art said Pierre had never met a payroll. He almost took a beat when he said it. Likely thinking did that kid in the short pants REALLY write that. Because he knows he certainly hasn’t.Note to self-need to fire that kid. Again from The Line Editor:
“Carney spun much straw about Poilievre’s lifetime in politics, noting that he’d never had to make a payroll. Which is true — except, as far as we can tell, Carney’s never had to make a payroll in any meaningful sense, either. Without attempting to diminish the role of the governor of various national banks, Carney’s never had to stress about laying off all the single mothers in his employ because his company didn’t sell enough widgets this quarter.”
No matter who wins, watching Art is going to be quite funny.
Why do you call him Art
Someone else did and I just thought it was funny:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Art_Carney
I guess not as funny as this nickname though.
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/kinsella-francois-philippe-champagne-aka-franky-bubbles-key-to-liberals-avoiding-extinction
I was just asking myself the same thing – what’s with calling him art?
Warren,
Momentum will come from NDP-inclined women. They will decide the election. If they mostly stick with Jagmeet, the CPC wins. If they move massively to the Liberals, then the LPC wins. As simple as that.
And, Ronald, it looks like they’ll move to Carney because Pierre is the antithesis of their preferred leader – had you chosen Charest, no offence, you’d be in a much better position right now. He’s a dignified person, and an adult – the opposite of Poilievre.
Curious,
NDP women wouldn’t move to Pierre if God asked them to. Case closed.
John,
Trump will never impose sanctions on Russia. He’s already bought and paid for by Putin. The RC in Moscow did it.
Warren,
Got to face facts as painful as they may be: without full-throated support for Ukraine from the Americans, Ukraine can’t and won’t win this war. What a horrible end result. Putin will eventually overrun Ukraine. And then he turns his attention to the rest of Eastern Europe. WWIII, here it comes.
Ronald,
Ukraine has been reduced to rubble.
Which is why all of Ukraine holds zero interest to
Putin.
Putin is far more interested in advancing BRICS.
This has the West worried, as it should be
He turns his attention to the rest of Europe? President Putin isn’t suicidal. I doubt he’ll do that.
From Polskie Radio:
“Russia appears to be preparing for a fresh military mobilization near the borders of Baltic states and Finland, according to satellite images published by Polish news portal Onet on Monday.”
“The data suggest thousands of Russian troops, aircraft, and naval units are stationed roughly 250 km east of Finland’s capital, Helsinki.”
“Experts warn that Moscow’s maneuvers could be aimed at seizing Poland’s 65-kilometer land corridor with Lithuania, known as the Suwałki Gap.”
“Control of this narrow stretch—bordered by Russia’s Kaliningrad enclave and Belarus—would significantly undermine NATO’s ability to reinforce the Baltic states by land, leaving maritime routes as the only option for supplies and troop movements.”
Warren,
The Canada Post ap loses big. Carney, on the other hand, wins big.
The question, my friends, as has been made clear by most every pundit I hear is who is the best person to deal with Trump
Carney is very very bright, and an economics whiz, with a history of navigating crisis, and global connections – he is what we need and it’s obvious
Pierre Poilievre – he wants to emulate everything Trump does, and he’ll sell us out – nobody wants that
Curious…anyone who would sell us out can’t win an election so Pierre definitely won’t be doing that.
New liberal leader elected, NDP shores the liberals up as the NDP numbers arr tanking. Parliment is prorogued till summer till hopefully numbers improve for a majority. IMHO
Mark Carney is an extremely boring speaker. That should help the Conservatives.
Warren,
Agree with you. The Liberals will go in days, not weeks.
The 120 day nonsense for his financial disclosure is nuts.
Here is the form. There are a bunch of his beancounters rubbing their hands with glee at the billing opportunity if Art thinks it will take that long.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.ourcommons.ca/Content/Committee/402/PROC/Reports/RP3630145/402_PROC_Rpt02/Binder1_AllFilesE.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiSn5zXv_-LAxU2vokEHdJbJrcQFnoECBUQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3yeh3dfD0v4f7r_bDnOd6y
I will do it for 1.00 and start working on it today.