Feature, Musings —03.22.2025 11:24 AM—
My latest: Election 2025 SWOT!
Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats.
SWOT, it’s called, in corporate strategy sessions. What are our internal strengths and weaknesses? What are the external opportunities and threats?
In the federal general election campaign that gets underway today, you can be certain that the three main Canadian political parties have already done a SWOT, or something approximating it. It’s the kind of analysis that determines ad buy, debate strategy, messages, you name it. It’s important.
Here, then, is the SWOT for the 2025 election campaign. Clip and save.
STRENGTHS: The Mark Carney Liberals are winning. Their main internal strength, to the surprise of many, is Mark Carney. He may have the pedigree of a bland, boring banker, but the newly-selected Liberal leader has turned all that into a strength: at a time when the despised-by-Canadians Donald Trump is causing instability and uncertainty everywhere, Carney projects calm and predictability. Female voters, in particular, like him.
Carney has also been willing to take political risks. Going for a skate with the Edmonton Oilers could have been a disaster, if Carney had slipped and fallen on his keister – à la Tory leader Robert Stanfield and the infamous football fumble. Carney didn’t, and he won an approving quote from team captain Conor “Jesus” McDavid.
Pierre Poilievre, meanwhile, has strengths of his own. He’s got more candidates, more money, and more organizational muscle. He’s a highly disciplined politician, and has been getting himself ready for this moment for his entire life. With the exception of the Mango Mussolini and climate change, his priorities match those of most Canadians.
Jagmeet Singh? He, um, is good at TikTok.
Warren,
The Liberals are coasting to victory according to at least a plurality of the polls. But here comes a couple of Buts: when you break down the regional numbers, you see a two-election scenario: Liberals are ahead in Ontario and Quebec while BC is solidly in the Conservative column.
The Liberals face the highest level of risk of blowing this election: to begin, going into an election with a non-politician who has zero retail politics skills is a risk that is greater than any of the others that the other parties face. All Carney has to do is blow it during an election event and Liberal momentum will at least freeze or start to reverse. The other risk the Liberals face is a guy called Poilièvre, an ONTARIO MP. Pierre knows Ontario far better than Carney does. So, he has a better chance of turning it around in Ontario than Carney has of holding that province. Put another way, if Pierre does not have the personal skills to reverse the current polling trend in that province, then we are done as dinner in the election. I think he can draw from within and pull it off if he is politically sophisticated and not glued to a specific political agenda on a host of issues that are important to Ontarians.
The Liberal lead going in and could win. But the Conservatives are far from finished nationally or in that province.
I’m still waiting for Pierre to get the Forbes report on Carney’s personal wealth. That will give us added momentum and we will get even more if Pierre fully discloses his personal finances. In short, political transparency by the CPC while the LPC tries to hide Carney’s wealth.