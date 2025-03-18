Feature, Musings —03.18.2025 10:52 AM—
My latest: will the real Mark/Pierre please stand up?
What are they really like?
When you are a political staffer – like this writer was, back in the Palaeolithic Era – you get that question a lot. People find out that you work for a notable politician, and they want to know the real deal: what is he/she like when the microphones and cameras are tucked away?
Mark Carney first.
On Monday, the newly-minted Liberal leader was asked totally legitimate questions about his “blind trust” by the CBC’s Rosemary Barton and the Globe’s Stephanie Levitz. Barton and Levitz essentially wanted to know why Carney didn’t disclose his financial holdings when he could have.
Levitz went first, querying Carney about the whereabouts of his millions. Carney’s response: “What possible conflict would you have, Stephanie?…Point final.”
Get that? “Point final.” That’s kind of the English equivalent of saying, in French, “This discussion is over, child.”
Barton wasn’t deterred by that. She said it “was very difficult to believe” Carney could have no possible conflicts of interest. At that point, Carney’s patrician mask fully slipped. “Look inside yourself, Rosemary,” he actually said. You are “trying to invent new rules,” he snapped at her. You are acting with “ill will,” he barked at the CBC veteran broadcaster.
Well, no. She was just doing her job. But in those few seconds, Carney revealed himself to be arrogant, pompous, evasive and condescending. He looked terrible; all that was missing was him gnawing at an apple.
Thank you for pointing this out.
Really nice story about Harper. That is what people who knew him personally said about him to me.
Shocked, that Carney’s media-training team hadn’t prepped him on such a question.
He’ll be stronger, the next time such a question is lobbed his way.
Yesterday’s exchange, great content for the Conservative war room.
Can they get traction off of such a misstep?
Carney is showing his true self and it will continue. This election will be a disaster for him as soon as he comes under the constant spotlight and pressure of the election. He is not good at thinking on his feet and angers easy. He is terrible in a press conference speaking French and not much better in English. Get your popcorn. It’s gonna be a real slasher flick.
Wow, taking a stroll on X today and the Tru-anons(or whatever we should start calling them now) really have basically lost their Borg Collective mind over that presser yesterday. I see Andy Coyne on brand though. Fortunately resistance is not futile.
Like I said before, Carney has to do some media training and come up with clear answers, or talking points to deal with his assets – what’s the big deal? Smile, joke around a bit – He has experience and he made a lot of money – so what?